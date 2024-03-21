23-year-old Orlando Pirates forward Evidence Makgopa has fully recovered from injury and could feature for the Bucs' next league fixture at the end of March 2024

Bafana striker Makgopa has scored six goals in all competitions but spent the last three matches out with an injury

Pirates duo Monnapule Saleng and Tshegofatso Mabasa have found the back of the net in Makgopa's absence as they both target returns to the Bafana squad

Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa missed three games through injury while Tshegofatso Mabasa finds himself in good form. Image: Orlando Pirates @ Twitter

Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa could be available for the Bucs' next league fixture after recovering from injury.

The Bafana forward missed three matches due to injury, but the 23-year-old could be available for the Pirates' PSL fixture against Sekhukhune United on Saturday, 30 March.

Evidence Makgopa has time to recover

Makgopa's return was confirmed via Twitter (X):

According to a Soccer Laduma source, the striker can use the upcoming international break to return to full fitness.

The source said:

“He (Makgopa) is doing well and should be ready for the next match later this month. The injury isn’t as bad as it was initially feared. He remains an important member of the squad."

Makgopa has scored six goals in all competitions, and coach José Riveiro will welcome his goal-scoring prowess after he called for more aggression from the Soweto club earlier in the season.

The forward also played an integral role in Hugo Broos' Bafana's bronze medal performance at the African Cup of Nations.

Teammates stepped up in Makgopa's absence

While Makgopa spent time on the sidelines, his fellow Bucs attackers Monnapule Saleng and Tshegofatso Mabasa found the back of the net.

Saleng's performances have even put him on the radar for a Bafana return, while Mabasa also targets a return to the national side.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Mabasa said:

“I think in the past six months, I’ve had a lot of doubters. And I think I’ve managed to silence a lot of them as well in the process through my performances on the field. And that is exactly what I want to continue to do, continue to give my best, especially for the black and white and hopefully get back in the national team again.”

