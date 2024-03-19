Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos expressed frustration with Mamelodi Sundowns' Rulani Mokwena

The national football team coach criticised Mokwena for discussing the fitness of Bafana players in the media

Broos' strong words made passionate football fans on social media to share their perspectives on

Hugo Broos called out Rulani Mokwena for leaking information. Image: Lefty Shivambu and Khaled Desouki

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is not happy with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena's comments about the fitness of national team players.

Broos criticises Mokoena

According to SowetanLIVE, after Sundowns' victory, Mokwena mentioned that Bafana stars Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena were nursing injuries. That irritated Broos who believes such matters should be handled internally and not shared with the media.

Proper channels of communication

Broos highlighted the importance of communication through proper channels. He urged Sundowns' medical staff to provide a medical report to the South African Football Association (SAFA) rather than blabbing to the press.

Fans buzz on social media

Football fans take to social media to share their opinions on the clash between Broos and Mokwena.

Tshegofatso said:

"Broos should leave Sundowns alone, they have a lot on their hands. Last time Bafana killed Mudau, Maseko and Mvala, key players in Sundowns."

Gerby Darlington wrote:

"There is a lot of talent in Soweto, Broos should go there and call them."

Aaron Mashaba mentioned:

"Come to think of it Rulani is right. Mamelodi Sundowns got tight fixtures after the FIFA break."

Maskapero King Lee stated:

"I love this man, ❤️ he tells the truth."

Lufuno Nemasisi added:

"He must use other team players. He forgot he played Mudau with an injury and Mvala at AFCON."

Mbongie Gift asked:

"Yena mkhulu, why doesn't he tell Rhulani, not the media?"

