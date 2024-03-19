Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena was delighted after his side were drawn against Tuks, which he called a "quality" side

Coach Mokwena's side are well placed to defend the league title while they also target two more trophies by the end of the season

Bafana boss Hugo Broos has raised questions about Mokwena's injury claims about the Sundowns trio, who arrive late to the national squad

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has backed his players to secure multiple trophies this season. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC @ Facebook

After securing a place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says he's delighted by his team's performances.

drew Tuks in the next round of the cup and has a quarterfinal encounter in the CAF Champions League against Young Africans at the end of March 2024.

Nedbank Cup draw pleases Rhulani Mokwena

Sundowns' Nedbank Cup quarterfinal opponents were confirmed in the tweet below:

Speaking to Goal.com, Mokwena said his side would be prepared, but he has also demanded more consistency from winger Thembinkosi Lorch.

The 37-year-old said:

"We are pleasantly happy with that draw because it minimises a lot of travelling. For them to be still in the competition as one of the lower-ranked teams already speaks of their quality."

Sundowns aim for all the gold

After already securing MTN8 and African Football League titles at the start of this season, Mokwena has backed his side to lift all the silverware.

Masandawana currently has a 12-point lead atop the PSL rankings while in the latter stages of the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Is Mokwena holding Bafana Bafana players back?

Sundowns trio Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane will feature for Masandawana this weekend before they fly to Algeria to join up with Bafana.

Bafana boss Hugo Broos said he expects the trio to arrive despite Mokwena suggesting they may have injuries.

Speaking to SuperSport, Broos said:

"If they are really injured, they (Sundowns) must tell us, but we have not heard anything. They know the phone number of our team doctor, call him and give him a medical report. If they do not do it, it means they are fit. I cannot go on rumours; they must give me a medical report. I don’t like those kind of things, saying things in the press, they must call us and tell us what the problem is. So, for me, they are fit."

It is not the first time Mokwena has bumped heads with a fellow coach after the Downs' mentor recently took a verbal dig at Lamontville Golden Arrows boss Steve Komphela.

Downs can go all the way

Football fans think Mokwena and his squad have what it takes to achieve their goal of achieving a clean sweep this season.

Seth Gama backed the Downs:

"It is possible, my coach SUNDOWNS FOREVER ☆☆"

Mputlane Radi does not think a clean sweep will happen:

"Sundowns will win 2 out of possible 4. They already won African Mtn 8 and AFL, and they will win the league, but they will be knocked out of Nedbank and CAF."

Sicelo Mpaliso has an eye on the gold:

"I would love to see my team win the Champions League and Nedbank this season."

Khaya Ndondo says there is no stopping the Downs:

"Sundowns can take it all. They're a formidable team with quality players."

Bafana forced into late changes

While Bafana boss Hugo Broos is waiting for the arrival of the Mamelodi Sundowns players, the coach was forced into a double change to his squad, according to Briefly News.

Broos called up Siyanda Xulu and Thabang Monare to replace Siyabonga Ngezana and Sphephelo Sithole in the squad that will face Andorra and Algeria in the March 2024 Fifa Series.

