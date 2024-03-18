Siyanda Xulu and Thabang Monare have been called up to the Bafana squad by coach Hugo Broos as the team travels to Algeria for two Fifa Series matches

The duo replaced Siyabonga Ngezana and Sphephelo Sithole in the Bafana side set to face Andorra and Algeria at the end of March 2024

Broos travelled with 15 players, while the rest of the 23-man squad will join up following club commitments this coming weekend

Siyanda Xulu and Thabang Monare are late additions to Hugo Broos' Bafana squad. Image: Sia Kambou / Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos has called up Supersport United defender Siyanda Xulu and Orlando Pirates star Thabang Monare after two members of his Fifa Series squad withdrew from the team.

Last week Broos announced his squad for the Fifa Series, however Siyabonga Ngezana and Sphephelo Sithole had to withdraw from the Bafana side ahead of the matches against Andorra and Algeria at the end of March 2024.

Bafana confirmed via Twitter (X) that they have landed safely in Algeria:

Injury and travel issues lead to changes

According to the Safa website, a statement confirmed that Ngezana and Sithole had to pull out for different reasons.

The statement read:

"Coach Hugo Broos had to make a couple of changes from the 23-member squad he announced a few days ago, with Siyanda Xulu and Thabang Monare replacing Siyabonga Ngezana and Sphephelo Sithole. Sithole was ruled out through injury while Ngezana was withdrawn due to travel difficulties in Romania."

A host of players will fly late to Algeria

The statement added Broos travelled with most of the squad, with players such as Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena set to join after this weekend's fixtures.

"Broos travelled with 15 players on Sunday, with the Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United contingent set to link up with the rest of the team in Algeria a day later. Sundowns are playing in a cup match against Maritzburg United on Sunday evening while United were away to Richards Bay at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Durban, on Saturday."

Fans have mixed feelings about Xulu and Monare call-ups

As Broos begins preparations for the Fifa Series, local fans have taken to social media to express concerns about the changes made to the Bafana squad.

Thandisizwe Zimba has his doubts:

"Why he still coaching Bafana Bafana? There are so many players he can call, but he still chooses his favourites. Safa must help, Helmen [Mkhalele] is being embarrassed there. This old man is confused."

Ketlile Pele Thakgaetala backs the decision:

"I don't have any problems for calling those two players since they were part of the team that represented Bafana Bafana in Ivory Coast."

Starn Buthelezi questions the squad:

"Mobbie and Xulu, what kind of Muti are you using to this Madala to love you this much? Very average defenders but he keeps calling them aiii."

Paul Motaung thinks there is a significant omission from the squad:

"I'm still waiting for him to call Du Preez. That boy only needs proper coaching, he is a rough diamond."

Mzansi backs Hugo Broos

While some question Hugo Broos' decisions, Briefly News recently reported that Mzansi showed their love for the Belgian mentor after rumours that he would be leaving Bafana.

Following Bafana's winning the bronze medal at the African Cup of Nations, Broos was rumoured to leave the side, but he has since committed to honouring his contract, which has two years left.

