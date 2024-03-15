Mlondi Mbanjwa's selection in Hugo Broos' Fifa Series squad marks the first-ever call for the 25-year-old Amazulu midfielder

Amazulu coach Pablo Franco Martin said he is extremely proud of Mbanjwa, who he hopes can be a mentor to other young players at the club

Bafana boss Broos says PSL coaches need to help younger talent by allowing them to play in smaller international competitions

Amazulu midfielder Mlondi Mbanjwa earned his first national team call-up to Hugo Broos' Bafana side. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images / Amazulufc.com

Amazulu boss Pablo Franco Martin said he is proud to see right-back Mlondi Mbanjwa named in Hugo Broos' Bafana final side to play in the Fifa Series matches at the end of March 2024.

Mbanjwa got his first Bafana call-up for the matches against Andorra and Angola, marking a remarkable rise for a player who represented Uthongathi FC in the National First Division last season.

The rise of Mlondi Mbanjwa

Speaking to IOL, the Amazulu boss said he is proud of the 25-year-old for making the final Fifa Series squad and hopes the player can continue his development.

Martin said:

"Mbanjwa, I think he made his PSL debut this season. So, this speaks volumes about his growth, and actually not just him, but many of the AmaZulu players who this season were in the same situation, and luckily some of them made the preliminary squad."

Mbanjwa can be an inspiration

While Mbanjwa made the final cut, his teammates Tshepang Moremi and Veli Mothwa were not selected, but Martin is still pleased by the progress of his players.

"I think this season is historical for AmaZulu to have so many of their players making the preliminary squad. For the longest time, it has always been that one player of AmaZulu made the national team.

"His pride is something I think we all share right now, but from there on, hopefully that will inspire all the other young players to understand that performance is not only on the field, but off it as well.”

Broos needs help from PSL coaches

Broos, who has stayed with the team despite rumours of him resigning, spoke recently about how he needs league mentors to help develop young talent and keep players level-headed.

“If they want to see progression in SA football, you can’t always count on Bafana Bafana but you need a foundation. For the last two years, it was us [Bafana] who looked and tried the players."

The Belgian added that clubs need to make players available for all international competitions as it will help in their development.

“We have new players, but these players you will only see when they play for Bafana because clubs don’t want to release them for Chan. I can’t always test the players with Bafana because we play in qualifiers, you cannot take that risk."

Amazulu faithful back Mbanjwa

Following the 25-year-old midfileder's inclusion in the side, he received encouragement from Usuthu fans, who hope it can be the start to bigger things.

Moyahabo Mashala gave the midfielder encouragement:

"Good luck to you, my brother, may the good Lord continue to guide and protect."

Mlamuli KaNtubeni Maphanga says the call-up is deserved:

"He is good, iSami madoda."

Sandile Nota showed his pride:

"Proud of this young man!"

Sihlahla Setshungu Biyela says it can only get better

"Up, up."

