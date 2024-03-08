Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma was named in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad on the back of seven clean sheets this season

In-form Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has been named in Hugo Broos’ preliminary Bafana Bafana squad to play two FIFA Series matches against Andorra and Algeria later this month, March 2024.

The matches form part of the inaugural international event, which will see 20 lower-ranked international teams participate in similar events worldwide this month, while it will also see Broos coach Bafana for the first time since the African Cup of Nations.

The squad announced by Broos has no new faces compared to the preliminary AFCON squad with a notable absentee being Al Ahly playmaker Percy Tau.

FIFA Series could be a platform for Bruce Bvuma

During the African Cup of Nations, Bvuma was an unused substitute. However, the Amakhosi stopper has gone on to achieve seven clean sheets this season, which could persuade Broos to give him a chance in the games, which will both take place in Algeria.

Former Bafana stopper Roger de Sá recently applauded Bvuma and believes the 28-year-old has earned his chance after impressing during veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's suspension.

Speaking to KickOff, the former Orlando Pirates mentor said:

“For a goalkeeper clean sheets are very important, if you don't concede, you don't lose, and you always got a chance of winning. Seven clean sheets, it doesn't matter who you are playing for, it's an excellent achievement.”

Bruce Bvuma backed to continue his development

De Sá is certain Bvuma can continue his development, although it may be tougher to replace current Bafana stopper and captain Ronwen Williams.

"Of course, he wants to go further now, but of course, seven clean sheets for a club like Chiefs, which is struggling a bit, and I'm sure it's a starting point for improvement."

Hugo Broos is here to stay

Since leading Bafana to a bronze medal in the AFCON, rumours have persisted that Broos will leave the national side for Belgian side Club Brugge, but SAFA president Danny Jordaan denied such talks.

Talking to IOL, Jordaan said:

“He returned to South Africa earlier this week and is hard at work with the team’s technical staff to prepare for the national team’s matches later this month. We are dealing with saboteurs who want to derail South African football.”

FIFA Series Bafana Bafana squad

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Ricardo Goss (Supersport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu)

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Bradley Cross (Golden Arrows), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Supersport United), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tapelo Xoki (Orlando Pirates), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Goodman Mosele (Chippa United), Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch FC), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal), Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates), Grant Margeman (Supersport United)

Forwards

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Oswin Appolis (Polokwane City), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Mlondi Mbanjwaw (AmaZulu), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC), Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu), Elias Mokwana (Sekhukhune United), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Maseko (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Hugo Broos' selections raise questions

Fans on social media question some of Broos' selections, stating some players do not deserve the call-up.

Herman Haarman showed some doubts but still wished Bafana Bafana well:

"Not longer choosing players based on performance, but good luck to those who were called."

El Vinicious Ninətwo questioned two names:

"Lepasa and Mobbie don't deserve to be there."

Given Simphuthando stated Bvuma deserves to be in the squad:

"It's a good thing that Broos has acknowledged Bvuma's form, even though he won't get the call-up."

Thabo Mlangeni suggested Broos took the easy way out:

"As much as I believe in continuity on selecting players, but on this one, it seems like the coach is showing his favouritism by selecting bench warmers and off-form players just because they're with him in Ivory Coast."

Hugo Broos backs Percy Tau

In February 2024, Briefly News reported that Bafana coach Hugo Broos is still a fan of playmaker Percy Tau, however, he asked fans to not expect magic from him every time he plays.

The Belgian added the Al Ahly star is a talented player, but he is not Egyptian talisman Mohammed Salah or Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen.

