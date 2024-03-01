Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokoena shared that the team is good enough to end the dominance of the North African giants in the CAF Champions League

Mokoena also mentioned that he hoped his team would be inspired to reach the Champions League and win it this time around

For the past six years, Mamelodi Sundowns have been in the CAF quarterfinals, and last year, for the first time, they reached the semi-finals

Mamelodi Sundowns is ready to take on the African giants in the CAF league. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

The Midrand-based football club Mamelodi Sundowns is gearing up for the CAF Champions League as its head coach, Rhulani Mokoena, spoke about their goal this year.

Masandwana ready to take on the African giants

The Masandawana's are ready to take down the dominance of the North African sides at the CAF Champions League this year. According to TimesLIVE, the team's coach shared that they are good enough to end the dominance of the League.

He said:

"I believe it's crucial to convey our message. Sundowns has demonstrated its prowess as one of the top teams on the continent, and I am confident that we will emerge victorious in the Champions League. Our focus should be on delivering strong performances consistently, working diligently, and ensuring that we position ourselves favorably for success."

Mokoena also mentioned that for the past six years, Mamelodi Sundowns have been in the CAF quarterfinals, and last year, for the first time, they reached the semi-finals:

"Our aspiration is to establish ourselves as a consistent presence. Merely aspiring to win a continental trophy is insufficient without leaving a significant mark on the continent.

"To achieve this, we must aim for quarterfinals and semifinals consistently, mirroring the successful patterns of teams like Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca. By maintaining this level of performance, we can ultimately disrupt the dominance of North African sides in the competition and secure victory in the Champions League."

