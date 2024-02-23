Ronwen Williams is said to have donated R50K to his old primary school

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper recently visited his alma mater and hopes his donation will help develop the school's sports programs

Williams also spoke about Bafana Bafana's loss against Nigeria and where he went wrong in the penalties

Bafana Bafana's Ronwen Williams gave back to his old primary school with a huge donation. Images: ronwen30

Source: Instagram

Ronwen Williams recently donated money to his old primary school, Gelvandale Primary School in Gqeberha. The AFCON bronze medalist's R50K donation will be used for the school's sporting codes, as it was where his love and passion for sports was cultivated.

Ronwen Williams gives back to primary school

Bafana Bafana's award-winning goalie, Ronwen Williams, is still beaming with pride at his team's performance during the AFCON 2023 tournaments despite losing in the semi-finals.

In his humble nature, Williams used some of his earnings from the matches to donate to the place that formed the foundation of his career - his old primary school.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

According to AlgoaFM, the star goalie donated a handsome R50K to Gelvandale Primary School in Gqeberha that will be used for the school's sporting codes:

"The school will always be special to me because this is where everything started."

Ronwen Williams opens up about Nigeria loss

The Bafana goalie got candid with CBS Sports Golazo about his struggles during the game against Nigeria.

The teams were led to the penalties that left Williams unable to save most of the Super Eagles' shots. He told the interviewers that he and the Eagles had the same strategy:

"I try to watch as much football as possible, but at the end of the day, it's a lottery. They know that we are studying them, and they started studying me as well, so I had to come up with better ideas."

Desiree Ellis welcomes Bafana Bafana home

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Desiree Ellis joining fellow South Africans in welcoming Bafana Bafana home after the AFCON 2023 tournaments.

The Banyana Banyana coach spoke with the publication about her team's preparation for the CAF Women's Olympic qualifiers.

Source: Briefly News