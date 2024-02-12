Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams received the Best Goalkeeper award at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 tournament

Despite not reaching the finals, Bafana Bafana secured third place and won the Fair Play award

Social media erupted with praise for Williams, hailing him as the best goalkeeper in Africa and celebrating Bafana Bafana's achievements

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams got his flowers at the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations tournament. The star made Mzansi proud when he was awarded AFCON's best goalkeeper award.

Ronwen Williams was named Best Goalkeeper of the tournament at the AFCON. Image: Zhizhao Wu and Haykel Hmima/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Ronwen Williams scoops top award at AFCON

The Bafana Bafana exceeded everyone's expectations after their performance at the Africa Cup of Nations. Although the boys failed to make it to the finals after losing to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, they clinched the third position and won the Fair Play award.

That's not all, the team's captain and heroic goalkeeper Ronwen Williams walked away with the award for Best Goalkeeper. A post shared on Bafana Bafana's official page read:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Not only a bronze medal coming home, but a Fair Play Award and GoalKeeper of Tournament awarded to our Captain Ronwen Williams. See you all soon #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 #AFCON2023 #BafanaPride."

Mzansi celebrates Ronwen Williams' award

Social media users are over the moon following Ronwen Williams' success at the AFCON. Many agreed that the star deserved the recognition.

@lindrishi wrote:

"Congratulations Bafana & to Ronwen Williams! We're really so happy& so proud of you all, you guys played well. Ronwen saved many goals during the 120 minutes and penalties, both quarters and semis. Saw him many times angry at the team, but he made sure that he saved goals. "

@lindrishi added:

"Thank you Bronze Medalist, you gave us the best tournament, you are the best national team ever. Thank you, Bafana.⚽"

@Cellular_jnr commented:

"Waking up in the morning and finding out Ronwen Williams is the best goalkeeper in Africa sounds so delicious! What a tournament it has been for this man! He deserves it!"

@Gretchen_Ndou added:

"Ronwen Williams is the best keeper in Africa entlek World. Goalkeeper of the Tournament Golden Gloves winner. Well deserved."

Prince Kaybee reacts to Nigeria losing to Ivory Coast during final

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee couldn't hold back from weighing in on Nigeria's performance at the AFCON 2023 final. Naija lost 2-1 to Ivory Coast, and like other South Africans, KaBillion celebrated the results after Nigeria's clash with Bafana Bafana.

Our boy Prince Kaybee was stunned by Nigeria's performance during the AFCON 2023 final. The Charlotte hitmaker shared a hilarious Twitter (X) post pitying the Super Eagles after losing 2-1 to Ivory Coast.

Source: Briefly News