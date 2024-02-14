Popular South African sports fan Mama Joy proudly displayed Bafana Bafana's trophy from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on social media

She supported the team in Ivory Coast, where they secured third place and received the Fair Play Team award

Social media users praised Mama Joy for her dedication and celebrated Bafana Bafana's achievement

Mama Joy did not return empty-handed from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The popular superfan shared a picture holding Bafana Bafana's trophy on social media.

Mama Joy shared a picture holding the Bafana Bafana AFCON trophy. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Mama Joy shows off Bafana Bafana's trophy

Mzansi's popular sports fan Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke is back from Ivory Coast after spending weeks supporting Bafana Bafana. The team did not disappoint as they secured the third position and won an award for their performance.

Taking to her social media page, Mama Joy gave Mzansi a glimpse of the trophy that Bafana Bafana won. She shared a picture holding the team's Fair Play Team award and wrote:

"Coming home not empty handed."

Mzansi hails Mama Joy for supporting Bafana

Social media was awash with heartwarming messages for Mama Joy. Many showered the popular superfan with praise for her dedication to the country's teams.

@lungelomoss1 said:

"Well done You,the team and everyone involved where there’s MamaJoy there’s a Trophy keep up the good work❤️"

@Ron_YNWA added:

"Well played. U guys represented us well."

@PostiveImpact89 added:

"Enkosi mama Joy for representing me there, Number one fan ⚽️"

@DamaneMpumelel1 added:

"At least this time wenze lento buyiyele unlike last time in France wabuya bf."

