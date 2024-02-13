South African rapper Cassper Nyovest celebrated Nigeria's loss in the Africa Cup of Nations, sparking debate on social media

He joked about Ivory Coast deserving extra medals for silencing Nigerians and asked for Amapiano music to be returned to South Africans

Some Nigerians hilariously criticised his comments, while South Africans supported him

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest was among the many Mzansi social media users who celebrated Nigeria's loss in the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations. The star had a hilarious exchange with his followers online.

Cassper Nyovest celebrates Nigeria's AFCON loss

South Africans were praying for their sworn enemies Nigeria to lose the AFCON final against Ivory Coast. There was jubilation on social media when Ivory Coast defeated the Super Eagles and were crowned Africa's champions.

Taking to his Instagram page, award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest shared a post celebrating Nigeria's defeat. He said Ivory Coast deserved another medal for silencing Nigerians. His post read:

"Côte d’Ivoire have restored world peace!!! They deserve the gold medal for winning CAF and an extra medal of Honour!!!"

Cassper Nyovest's post sparks debate

The rapper's post sparked a heated debate among his followers. Some Nigerian fans came out guns blazing at him, while South Africans shared the same sentiments with Mufasa. The rapper also called on Nigerians to return the Mzansi music genre Amapiano back to its rightful owners after their AFCON defeat. He added:

"Nigeria does that mean we can have our Amapiano back? Cause I mean technically, you didn’t win the tournament so return to creators, please?

Fans react

@ifanik said:

"@casspernyovest South Africa originally brought the Amapiano no cap but Nigeria gave it relevance to the world...we put it on the world map FAM "

@kellysettings wrote:

"We knocked you out. Heal bro."

@ntombiyomzi88 added:

"@casspernyovest yep! Piano is not Jollof "

@mjmaponya commented:

" yooohhhh they saved us from too much drama by beating Nigeria now there is peace ✌️ in SA and on social media. they talk too much."

Ronwen Williams named best goalkeeper

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams got his flowers at the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations tournament. The star made Mzansi proud when he was awarded AFCON's Best Goalkeeper award.

Bafana Bafana exceeded everyone's expectations after their performance at the Africa Cup of Nations. Although the boys failed to make it to the finals after losing to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, they clinched the third position and won the Fair Play award.

