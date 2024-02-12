Nigeria's national soccer team, the Super Eagles, were defeated by the Ivory Coast at the AFCON final match

This happened after the Super Eagles lost to the Elephants 2-1 on Sunday, 10 February 2024

South Africans didn't give Naija a break as they roasted them on social media for losing the finals

Mzansi roasted Nigeria after they lost at AFCON. Image: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

The Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) 2023 is over, and social media is buzzing as they continue making fun of the losing team. This was after Bafana Bafana got the bronze medal at AFCON 2023 with a thrilling victory over DR Congo at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.

Ivory Coast defeats Nigeria

The highly-anticipated final AFCON match ended in victory as the Ivory Coast claimed the championship of the African Cup of Nations tournament following the win against Nigeria's Super Eagles.

Nigerians suffered at the hands of other African countries following their defeat to Ivory Coast. Social media has been buzzing with words of mockery against Nigerians as they were dragged online for losing the final match after they dragged South Africans when they defeated Bafana Bafana at their semi-final match.

Mzansi roasts Nigeria

Shortly after the game, many South Africans flooded Twitter, continuously roasting Nigeria following their loss. See some of the comments below:

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"No Grammy Award. No Afcon. Just tears."

@DivineMuringani said:

"Ivory Coast letting Nigeria score first before they beat them mercilessly."

@BlaqMarvl shared:

"Someone please check up on the Jollof sisters."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni joked:

"Let there be tears."

@SimthoBiyela shared:

"Let's gather here and laugh at Jollof brothers Nigeria. South Africa wishes to congratulates Ivory Coast for humbling Nigerians, hence the silence."

@pliza_p joked:

"They beat Nigeria even though they have Rey Mysterio."

@paballo_maseko tweeted:

"This is how Nigeria had to lose. Go all the way to the final to win exactly what they deserve: ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!"

@MothibaNorah mocked:

"While we at it cooking Nigeria , let's not forget to cook Chippa united too. They think we forgot. Their stupid Goalkeeper didn't get anything. Our Ronwen Williams is a star."

Muthi for Bafana’s upcoming game with Nigeria?

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are excited and nervous about the semi-final clash between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The boys defeated Cape Verde in their quarterfinal game on Saturday. We spoke to traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni about whether she would contribute some of her magic to help the boys succeed.

Source: Briefly News