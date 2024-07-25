Kaizer Chiefs have released their home and away jerseys ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign

The Soweto giants had the unveiling of their new stripes during an exclusive event at the Naturena on Thursday

Amakhosi fans took to social media to share their thoughts on their beloved club's new kit for the season

Kaizer Chiefs have officially unveiled their home and away jerseys ahead of the much-anticipated 2024-25 campaign in the South African league.

The Glamour Boys will compete in the Premier Soccer League and the Nedbank Cup but won't participate in the MTN8 after failing to finish between first and eighth place on the league table last season.

The Soweto giants will have a new manager, Nasreddine Nabi, at the dugout for the new season and are hopeful of returning to the top.

Kaizer Chiefs unveil their home and away jerseys for the 2024-25 season on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at the Naturena. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs unveil 2024-25 jerseys

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Amakhosi are still maintaining their partnership with Kappa after joining forces again last season to replace the US brand, Nike.

Chiefs released their new kit in an exclusive event at the Naturena on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The Soweto-based club released an official video on its X handle, in which fans shared their thoughts on the new kits.

Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs' 2024-25 kits

raseala_matome reacted:

"Khosi 4 life...❤️&✌️"

Mondli said:

"We could have done better with the home kit."

RyanNgcobo_RSA wrote:

"Kaizer Chiefs is here they will feel the pain this season Amakhosi!!! flFootball Club."

nicksta_napo said:

"It’s giving Mamkhize"

Nxumalo_Mzwandile shared:

"We miss Nike @kappa really disappointed me no creativity no nothing just lines going up worse part they fumbled even more n the home kit. But since t shirt doesn't play football we will support the team. But in terms of what I think about the jerseys, I am disappointed #khosi4lyf."

Wisani Khosa commented:

"Kappa and Kaizer Chiefs must design something like this for the fans so we can all wear this in support of Coach Nabi. #Amakhosi4Life ❤️&✌️"

NdivhuhoMa66843 had this to say about the kits:

"The problem is with chief is colour, and designers makes it worse, from Kappa in d 90's, then Reebok, Nike and Kappa again. That dark blue colour Nike of Mbesuma era was awesome."

sarel_lee wrote:

"It's fine, we'll buy it and wear it with pride because we love Kaizer Chiefs and we're #Amakhosi4Life mara yona it's not make sure. I'll fall in love with the jersey should we go on to lift trophies in it ❤️✌🏽😁."

Chiefs miss out on Europe-based Bafana star

Briefly News earlier reported on Kaizer Chiefs' interest in signing European-based South African international Thibang Phete this summer suffering a huge blow.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has been playing club football abroad since leaving the South African league in 2014 for Portugal.

