A lady decided to go for a "Hot girl walk" near the coast and bumped into President Cyril Ramaphosa along the way

The pair had a quick conversation with the leader of the nation, asking what type of stroll she was having

South Africans loved the interaction, saying that the woman should have asked the man for a job

A lady bumped into Cyril Ramaphosa during her "Hot girl walk" and SA found the interaction hilarious. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images, _minenhlem

A lady took a "Hot girl walk" on the coast and bumped into President Cyril Ramaphosa. The head of state was taking a casual stroll when the woman bumped into her and told him what type of walk she was taking.

A day to remember

TikTokker _minenhlem is the lady who bumped into the man in charge and struck up a conversation that South Africans couldn't get enough of. People in the comments kept making jokes about how the woman should have asked Cyril for a job while others pointed out that the cuteness of the interaction is why people call him cupcake.

Watch the entertaining clip below:

Sebenza girl

When the woman is not bumping into heads of states, she is posting content about her work life. One clip she shared asked her lady followers what type of look would be best for the corporate world. The clip showed her in a lovely hairdo and glasses in one instance, and then a more prim and proper hairstyle in the next.

The woman loves posting about her corporate experience. Image: Morsa Images

Another clip she shared showed how she was adapting to her work-from-home situation, while one clip showed that she had resigned from a job. All-in-all, the lady loves to document certain aspects of her life.

South Africans loved the interaction the woman had with the president of the country.

Read some hilarious comments below:

Kabelo Emily Nell said:

"Cyril Ramaphosa is so annoying but uCupcake uyathandeka 😭"

keo.ssssss mentioned:

"He’s taking walks while we have to sign petitions for cases to not be dismissed 😭?"

HelloThando commented:

"In SA we have freedom Shem 😭"

The TikTokker responded by saying:

"Siyasenzela. We have the freedom to have a good time. But not necessarily the freedom to live good lives. But that’s a story for another day."

Stevenmadimetja posted:

"He might be the only African leader who you can just casually meet randomly on a walk without bodyguards (close by) he is up there with Scandinavian leaders."

ongieK shared:

"I don't not know how to feel about his charisma 😭😭 I like him but I don't 😭"

Sphiwi commented:

"He's our president, an influencer and a content creator AND he still finds the time to exercise😭😭😭 What excuse do we have?"

Cyril Ramaphosa attended the oath of office ceremony for his second term as South African President at the Union Buildings, Pretoria. Image: Kim Ludbrook

