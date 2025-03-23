Moeletsi Mbeki criticised Cyril Ramaphosa's term as President of the African National Congress during a podcast

The political analyst described Ramaphosa as being weak and unable to manage his own party members

South Africans agreed with Mbeki but said Ramaphosa didn't act against others because he was guilty as well

Moeletsi Mbeki describes Cyril Ramaphosa as a weak ANC President who couldn't control his members. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Wikus De Wet.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Moeletsi Mbeki doesn’t think too highly of Cyril Rampahosa as president of the African National Congress.

The political analyst, the brother of Thabo Mbeki, described Ramaphosa as a weak president who hasn’t been able to keep his party members under control.

Mbeki made the comments during an interview with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh on the SMWX podcast on 22 March.

Mbeki criticises Ramaphosa’s leadership

During the podcast, Mbeki weighed in on Ramaphosa’s leadership of the party.

Speaking with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, Mbeki said Ramaphosa had failed to control his party, which allowed ministers to say all out of things.

“I think President Ramaphosa has been a very weak president for the ANC. He’s not been able, first to control his own party. He’s not really controlling the ANC. He’s not controlling his Cabinet,” he said.

Mantashe used Gwede Mantashe as an example, saying that the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources often contradicts the government's statements.

Mbeki believes Ramaphosa isn’t part of the inner circle

The political analyst, who is often critical of the ANC, added that he didn’t believe the president was part of the ANC’s inner circle, so he doesn’t have the power to then enforce decisions and keep others in check.

“I think he sees himself as weak in the scheme of things. You know the ANC has its inner circles, so he feels he is not part of the inner circle, so he hasn’t got the muscle to enforce the ANC’s own decisions.” Mbeki added.

You can watch him make the statements below.

South Africans agree and disagree with Mbeki

Social media users agreed with Mbeki about Ramaphosa being weak but disagreed that it was because he wasn’t part of the inner circle. Many argued that Ramaphosa couldn’t act against others because he had skeletons in his closet as well.

Sthembiso said:

“Ramaphosa was weakened by Phala Phala. He won't arrest anyone because he is guilty too.”

Vuyani Monelo added:

He wants to be in good books and on the right side of history. Others who are corrupt are his friends, so he nurses that friendship at the expense of citizens.

Obed Motene stated:

“Because he also has scandals like most of them.”

Winkie Nchabeleng said:

“He is not calling anyone to order. People do as they wish. Killings, robberies and everything, but the government keeps quiet as if nothing has happened. Must we police ourselves? I don't understand him. He doesn't care about us.”

Dossie Gillingham stated:

“I don’t think Ramaphosa knows how to take harsh steps.”

Collin Tautau Rangata claimed:

“Very weak. Today he is saying we won't be bullied by other countries, but tomorrow he is seeking their oppressing relationship.

