GAUTENG - Carl Niehaus has found himself at the centre of controversy online for his participation in singing struggle song ‘Dubula ibhunu’.

The Member of the National Assembly for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was party of the party supporters at the Sharpeville Commemoration Rally at Dlomo Dam on 21 March 2025.

The party earned criticism at the celebrations after video surfaced of members singing the Shoot the Boer, Niehaus included.

Niehaus defends singing anti-apartheid chant

According to The South African, Niehaus stated that received a lot of backlash for his participation in the struggle song. He explained that he was facing vicious attacks in both mainstream and social media for singing along to the song led by Julius Malema at rally.

“I suppose these ill-conceived attacks now target me because my skin happens to be white. The attackers seek to vilify me for honouring a cornerstone of our revolutionary history, but I stand resolute and unshaken. I am totally unfazed.”

Niehaus says song is a part of country’s struggle for liberation

The Red Berets member added that the song wasn’t just words, but a sacred anthem that was part of the liberation struggle. “ It embodies an unapologetic truth, that our freedom from racist oppression was won through unrelenting resistance,” Niehaus said.

He vowed that he would continue participating in singing the struggle anthem despite the negative response he received.

South Africans divided

Lizanda von Berg

Carl the big mistake you make is to think that Malema and his caders respect you

They don't. You will be the 1st 1 that they will discard.You are a disgrace.

Paul Faku

This one will to anything for his stomach

Ben Collinet

Just as evil as his boss in red.

Adriaan Lamprecht

Shame we all know that ou Kareltjie is not really with us .let him be

Busisiwe Lumata

He understands that the song actually means kill the aparthaid system not necessarily a boar.

Sipho Mzu Mara

Who even takes Carl Niehaus seriously,come on guys forget about this one .

Dan Ndaba

They're not worried about Afriforum an Elon Musk they're worried about the about Mcwaaaaaaa kiss the boer kiss the Farmers an they panic for nothing there is no way CIC can kill anyone he's not a killer in anyway.

Colin Bridger

Remember Carl was the lead dancer for zuma saki saki....... He'll dance for any price..... He needs it.....

Sharron Barber

A year or two ago he would die for Zuma..🙄

Cawi Beeff Shata

Well done Carl. Let them die of chest pains

Tshepo Phillip

This is another disappointment to them, pain went straight to headquarter in cape town

Georgina Chadinha Gomes

Honestly this guy is a joke.

Ndips Jwarha Mazaleni

Yt South Africans have called this guy all sorts of names just because all his life he stood with the marginalized. There is nothing they will ever do to him, he is livinh way bett

Natalie Ellis

Rejected by the ANC, MK and now the EFFers have accepted him out of desperation.

Mallambana

Carl Neuhaus is a Patriotic man a man of decrom everybody plz respect him his fighting for this country for all race's he didn't have to do it but he left his luxurious house to fight for we the People in parliament we owe him a thank you.

Source: Briefly News