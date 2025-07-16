A young lady posted a TikTok video telling people exactly how much it was to cover the basics in her new apartment

The young lady celebrated moving into her first big girl living space, and she was candid about how much it cost to furnish from scratch

Online users shared their thoughts on the amount of money she spent on the necessities in her apartment

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

One woman's TikTok video gave people an overview of her budget when she moved into an apartment. The young lady needed new household items as it was her first move to live alone.

A TikTok video of a young lady talking about how much it cost to furnish her apartment went viral. Image: @maletsemana

Source: TikTok

The video of the young lady's cost breakdown for her first apartment received thousands of likes. People commented on everything she bought, and there were divided opinions.

In a TikTok video, @maletsemana told people exactly the amount of money she's spent on each of the items in her new apartment. She explained that she only did the basic furnishings and still has a lot of work to do. The TikTokker also added a disclaimer that she has expensive preferences. She wrote:

"I used prices before discounts and got a few items as gifts, also my taste leans towards the expensive side."

She went through each of her furniture items and appliances, detailing the price. Her mattress was R12,000, and her bedframe and headboard were R10,000. Bed and bath necessities totalled R10,000 for the TikTokker. Her carpet was R8000, her four dining chairs were R3,750 each, with a matching table that was just under R4000. Her couch was R14,500, and the mirror cost R6,000. She got the fridge for her older brother, but it is valued at R7,000, her small appliances were R5,000. Basic kitchenware was R400, and cleaning items were R300. Two heaters between R3,000 and R4, 000. And her curtain cost a total of R16,000.

The TikTokker said her bed cost R22 00 for the whole setup. Image: @maletsemana

Source: TikTok

How much did lady spend on 1st apartment in total?

Many people in the comments exclaimed over the prices and the young lady mentioned. Netizens speculated about the total cost, which amounts to R114,400 give or take. Watch the video of the TikTokker detailing how much her furniture is:

LM said:

"Omg, lemme start saving now 😭"

Philisiwe Ngwenya wrote:

"👀she's rich guys, mina ngizohlanganisa okungafiki ku 30k😩"

Serey

"It doesn't even look that great 😩 spent a lot for a whole lot of low quality generic furniture. Try consulting an interior designer your apartment lacks character and warmth."

Miss.danger ❤️ commented:

"R12 000 for just the mattress and not the whole bed???? 😭😭"

enhlebelle guessed:

"I figured it came up to at least R100,000."

orisang Mathe speculated:

"She comes from a rich family. Her parents did well by ensuring that she had a great start 😊"

Other Briefly News about rich kids

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News