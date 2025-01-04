A TikTok video shows a young woman who works as a pilot enjoying the benefits of her job with her sister

The sibling vlogged their wonderful day together, where they enjoyed their impromptu trip to Limpopo

People were blown away after seeing the lavish plan the ladies had for a day in a different province

A woman working as a pilot showed how she makes use of her amazing skills. The lady recorded videos of her outing in Limpopo with her sister.

The lady receives thousands of likes on social media from peeps. Many commented, marvelling over the woman's luxury lifestyle.

Pilot vlogs Limpopo private flight

In a video by @lubryy.t, she showed that her sister could choose any destination and fly over for a day. In the clip, she and her sister prepped the plane before heading to Limpopo for lunch on a whim. They arrived and hit various food spots where they indulged in burgers, pizza and some beverages. Watch the video:

SA in awe of pilot's lifestyle

Many people were impressed by the pilot's treat for her sister. Online users remarked on how luxurious their day was. Read the comments below:

Tsholofelo Moncho was pleased:

"I need a word for highly impressed,motivated and charmes, in all eleven languages because wow!🤩 😍❣️"

katlegophaladi said:

"We are on the same earth but experiencing it differently 😅"

JustKhutjo asked:

"Wait, co-pilot?"

Lubrina🫧🩷 the creator, replied:

"I was pouring oil and writing stuff down, it counts😔"

Mr3_Odds commented:

"I landed on the rich side of TikTok."

Theto-PRAISE cheered:

"This is a different flex."

Lizzy was in awe:

"RichTok 🥺❤️🔥"

SITA joked:

"Got stuck in traffic, she says mxm 😂"

