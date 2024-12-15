A young lady took advantage of her job as a private pilot and went on a random outing to a popular restaurant

The professional aviator was nursing a major craving, and she took to the skies to satisfy it with friends

Online users were thoroughly impressed after seeing the woman who dropped everything for a treat

A private pilot went all out to get some special food. In a video, she showed people that using an airplane like a car was nothing new to her.

A private pilot desperate to get Nandos's used her job to satisfy her craving. Image: @namweziiii_ / TikTok / Keith Mayhew / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The video of the lady received nearly 90,000 likes. People commented, admiring the lady's luxurious life.

Women fly for Nando's

In a TikTok video posted by @namweziiii_, the private pilot shared that she flew to Sun City just for Nando's. She was accompanied by two ladies who were her passengers as she piloted the flight. Watch the video below to see her journey:

SA in awe of lavish Nando's outing

People expressed their admiration for the lady and how she could afford to fly just for a restaurant. Nando's left comments raving about her outing while others joked about being broke. Read the comments below:

Nando’s ZA applauded:

"Flying to get Nando’s? That is flaming hot! 😍🔥"

user6473662935924 said:

"I accidentally landed on the rich side of TikTok 👏"

Jenni wrote:

"Guys, we are not poor, just broke at the moment😩😅"

aCko wondered:

"Wait! How much is the landing fee? 🤭"

Naledi speculated:

"The landing fee and the fuel costs much more than the Nando's order, but never mind me, kuthetha ipoverty 🥺"

Nonhlakanipho Sanga declared:

"You just called me poor in different languages 😭"

4 other soft life stories

A lady dating a taxi driver posted a TikTok video of the luxuries she's enjoyed in her relationship.

People were in awe when a woman who was due for a manicure took a pricey flight just for her nails.

One hard worker shared the difference between her life growing up poor and now living in luxury.

A young professional flashed her extravagant lifestyle, being a high earner who doesn't have to go to an office.

Source: Briefly News