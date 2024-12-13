One hun took to social media to celebrate her friend for hooking her up with a job and shared her journey

The woman expressed how she felt about the whole experience in the TikTok video it went viral

It sparked a widespread online reaction as peeps flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

In a fantastic display of sisterhood, one young lady went above and beyond for her friend, which touched online users.

A lady celebrated her friend who helped her get a job in a TikTok video. Image: @sesihle_mase

Source: TikTok

Sisterhood: Woman's friend helps her land a job

Social media user @sesihle_mase shared her journey to bagging her new job on her TikTok account. The stunner unveiled her chat with her bestie, who asked her to send her CV as soon as possible.

In the video, @sesihle_mase went on to showcase how she travelled in a plane for a reason that she did not disclose. While taking to her TikTok caption, the babe expressed her gratitude towards her friend who hooked her up, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"And we thank God for the friends he blessed us with."

Watch the video below:

SA gushed over the women's friendship

The online community was in awe. Many raved about the ladies' friendship, while some shared their experiences landing a job.

Elle Triumphant shared:

"I have a friend who mentioned me while in her interview when they realised she didn't have what they required, but I did."

Ofentsematlala shared:

"You’re so lucky to have a friend like that, that girl has got your back."

Chumiie wrote:

"May this kind of friendship allocate me."

Kels_soga27 commented

"Very rare to find friends like this. For these types of friends in 2025."

Minash0903 replied:

"My sister's Friend did this: "Send me your CV now" She then applied for me, Nkosiyam, and I got the job. She's so selfless."

3 Heartwarming bestie surprises

A wholesome video of two besties left many people on the internet in their feelings, and it went viral online.

A Ghanaian teenage girl has left her male best friend in awe after she surprised him on his birthday.

A woman went all out for her bae's birthday. She planned an adorable surprise for him.

Source: Briefly News