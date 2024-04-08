A woman showed love to her boyfriend by throwing him an adorable birthday surprise

The two love birds shared a lovely moment together in their decorated living space

The online community reacted to the TikTok video, with many loving what the woman did for her man

A woman threw her man a birthday surprise. Images: @maseko_ngcamane

Source: TikTok

A woman went all out for her bae's birthday. She planned an adorable surprise for him.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @maseko_ngcamane, she can be seen taking her followers through the preparation process. She was captured wrapping a gift from Takealot and buying stuff like food and balloons

In another part, she is seen cooking and hanging balloons around their living space so that her man can arrive at a beautiful surprise. The man is thrilled by the woman's surprise. His happiness is all over his face.

Woman throws birthday surprise for her bae

Watch the beautiful TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Online users loved the video

The video garnered over 24k likes, with many online users loving what the woman did for her bae.

@Michael Andrews wrote:

"Bro if my girl did this for me I wouldn’t even think of looking at another female because wow ❤️."

@karabo commented:

"I like how you love our brother with zero excuses..just pure love at its best,just from this video I can tell he loves you so much people who embrace love should be celebrating."

@Adv KayGoba said:

"Need to touch up on my cooking so I can do this for my girl, she deserves the world and I'm going to give it to her in bits and pieces ❤."

@CHRYSANTHEMUM joked:

"He'd find me fast asleep after all that work...beautiful ❤."

@sammycurls said:

"Ok definitely doing this for him."

Hun brightens her man's day with surprises

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg woman who surprised her bae with a day of surprises.

The TikTok video, posted by @sneprogressnjoko, documents a series of surprises meticulously planned by her to brighten her partner's day, from who would be driving around for the day to going to eat and even a day filled with shopping.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News