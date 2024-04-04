A young woman took to social media where she showcased herself when she is sober and when she is drinking

The TikTok video generated many views along with thousands of likes and many comments online.

People were amused by the lady's clip as they rushed to her comments section to express their thoughts, while others laughed it off

This woman had netizens in stitches after she unveiled her hilarious drunk moment in a trending video on TikTok.

A young woman amused people online with her TikTok video unveiling herself drunk. Image:@thato_marule1

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her drunk moment

You know you had a good evening if you can't even get up to catch your ride back home. A young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @thato_marule1 shared a video where she showed herself sober in a car, looking cute with her beautiful make-up. As the video continued, she unveiled herself where she could be seen sitting in a pub, and the woman passed out on the chair.

The video entertained many people on social media, and many were left laughing. The clip received over 693K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the hilarious video below:

SA pokes fun at woman

Many people to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed at the woman.

The Baddie Cave Boutique said:

"Bathong o robetse neatly and legibly chomi."

Beyoncé Zenkosi Masikane wrote:

"You’re sleeping in forgiveness."

Obakeng added:

"Passing out while sitting elegantly."

Mpho Khumalo commented:

"So I’m not the one that sleeps wen drinking Ice Tropez."

KanyeMang said:

"I love how you remained protective of your own handbag. A focused hun."

Veronica Mokhele was shocked:

"Bathong."

Source: Briefly News