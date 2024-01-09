A girlfriend organised a heartwarming mini-birthday surprise for her significant other

She decorated their living space with balloons and bought him gifts based on the five senses

Online users reacted to the woman's act of love for his boyfriend, applauding her for the thoughtful surprise

A girlfriend pulled a cute surprise for her boyfriend on his birthday. Images: @kida_dawood

Source: TikTok

A woman did a five senses gift for her boyfriend on his birthday.

@kida_dawood shared a video of preparing a cute birthday surprise for her boyfriend.

She decorated their living space with balloons and bought a cake and five gifts.

What did the lady get for her man?

The five senses gift is a relatively new concept. The gifts have to focus on each of the five senses: sight, smell, taste, touch and sound.

The girlfriend bought chocolate, chips, drink, sweets (taste), perfume (smell), framed pictures of them (sight), earpieces (hear), and lastly, an Orlando Pirates soccer T-shirt (touch).

The boyfriend can be seen getting emotional during the unwrapping of the gifts his girlfriend got for him.

Online users show love

Tiktokkers flocked into the girlfriend's comment section, admiring her for spoiling her boyfriend.

@Lesedi Sekhoto536 commented:

"I love this side of TikTok cause ke dilo tsaka tse. I love everything about this. So intentional, baby."

@some_care said:

"Wanna do this but my phobia of balloons is stopping me."

@ML wrote:

"Oh, she blew those balloons up with actual breath, she in love love."

@Mosa Mufasa Shadung shared:

"Wow, this is so beautiful ♥️."

@Kellykelogs said:

"This is beautiful, people ❤️ Gents deserve this."

@Thandiwe commented:

"Beautiful ❤️"

@Meero_ wrote:

"So cute ❤️"

@Handiphawrote:

"Cause I want to do this for someone's son."

Boyfriend randomly gives his girlfriend R50 000

In another story, Briefly News reported about a generous boyfriend who gifted his girlfriend R50k. @mankosomhle uploaded a TikTok video showing this romantic gesture.

The video shows the girlfriend being awakened by her boyfriend, who presents her with a stack of cash.

Her initial confusion quickly turns into joy as she realises the moola is all hers. Overwhelmed with emotion, she started screaming from excitement and was grateful for his love and generosity.

