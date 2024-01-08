A widow celebrated her late husband's life in a unique way, revving a BMW at his funeral

The woman wore her black attire as she performed the act, and the attendees were also supporting her

Online users reacted to the video, with many pointing out that people grieve in different ways

A widow revved a BMW as a tribute to her late husband. Images: TikTok/ @pholosogirly, Pexels/ @Nikolai Lapshin

A widow revved a BMW as a final tribute to her husband.

In a TikTok video shared by @pholosogirly, the BMW is at a burial site. The widow, in her black attire, is revving it while people are screaming in celebration of the man's life.

See the widow revving a BMW

This is not an uncommon practice in South Africa

In South Africa, such a practice is not unusual. At some funerals, they bring firearms and shoot in the sky, all in the name of celebrating the life of the person who has passed on.

It's unfortunate that, in many cases, this is associated with gangsterism - a person who is buried being a member of a gang.

In some instances, there have been cases where such ways of paying respect to a loved one have ended in an unfortunate way.

TikTokkers react to the widow's way of paying last respect to her husband

The video got over 42k views. Many online users found it entertaining, with some jokingly saying that they should also give her a gun.

@TREZ️‍ said:

"If that's what he loves, do it mama❤ Yebo."

@Mabongi Success Simza commented:

"I see pain in her face, May she find peace and comfort ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@KBee Motaung 2537 wrote:

"May this heal you darli there's no right or wrong of mourning all is perfect ."

@user3366778115850 commented:

"Haaaalaaaaalaaaa!MBOKODOHE IS PROUD OF YOU!U KNOW HIM BETTERSALUTEinlaws watch ur tongues or else."

@The Domina said:

"This message is loud and clear."

@soso84 wrote:

"Strong warning to the in-laws ."

@Thobe commented:

"Mnikeni isibhamu sakhe ." ("give her, her gun")

Widow raises eyebrows after shooting content at her husband's funeral

In another story, Briefly News reported about a widow shooting content at her husband's funeral.

She was dressed elegantly in black attire and even had time to take some snaps for social media.

Many were puzzled by her choice to express herself in this way during a time of mourning. While some found the video controversial, others empathised with her, acknowledging that grief can manifest in various unexpected ways.

