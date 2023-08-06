A TikTok video of a widow striking poses for the camera on the day of her husband's funeral raised eyebrows

The woman was dressed to kill in her black outfit and looked ready to bid her husband a final farewell

People posted colourful commentary about her frame of mind on what should have been a sad day

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A video of a widow posing for the camera on the day of her husband's funeral. Image: @smomondiagoldi

Source: TikTok

Funerals can be incredibly challenging occasions to get through due to the overwhelming emotions and profound sense of loss.

SA woman poses for the camera at husband's funeral

One woman @smomondiagoldi caused a buzz on TikTok for looking in good spirits on the day of her husband's funeral.

She was dressed elegantly in black attire and even had time to take some snaps for social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Video of grieving widow goes TikTok viral

The TikTok video garnered 733 000 views and sparked lively commentary on her emotional state during what was expected to be a solemn occasion.

Many were puzzled by her choice to express herself in this way during a time of mourning. While some found the video controversial, others empathised with her, acknowledging that grief can manifest in various unexpected ways

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens discuss widow's odd behaviour at the funeral

@jayjondy0 mentioned:

"Haike it’s giving Rosemary vibes. "

@khadijahmaseko asked:

"Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu is that you?"

@fundienomabhuca66 commented:

"Didn't even finish watching the video I went straight to comment section I Know you guys never disappoint."

@angelina4071 wrote:

"Dress code is giving lefu la hae la mphedisa vibe."

@lcsengani posted:

"Funeral changed to Durban July. May his soul rest in peace."

@gontse___moagi stated:

"Capitec money in +R1 000 000.56."

@thandiswam7 said:

"How do people remember to take photos when grieving even posing? Me I be not even knowing where my phone is."

@motherofaprincess17 shared:

"If it can happen for my husband to go before me, I don't think le energy of posing for the camera or to even bath l will have."

Mzansi screams with laughter over TikTok video of Joburg gogo dancing hard at funeral: “Me at my ex’s”

In another article, Briefly News reported that one gogo was on her own mission at a funeral, grooving as if it were a Friday night. Bystanders couldn’t understand what was going on, but the people of Mzansi were here for it.

Some do not want people to be sad when they pass, they would rather celebrate their life and be happy for what had been.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News