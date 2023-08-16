A TiTokker made a viral video taking part in a dance trend that was been popping up all over social media

A video posted shows a lady dancing up a storm, hoping to entertain others, and it seems she succeeded

Online users were delighted by the show that the mother put on, and many gave their thoughts on her dance

One woman went viral on TikTok for dancing to a song. The TikTokker chose a banger that has been popular all over social media.

A TikTok dance video by a mother of four left people thoroughly impressed. Image: @mommamillions

Viewers enjoyed seeing this woman's take on the Barcadi song. The video received more than 1000 likes.

Mom of 4 gets down to Bhebha

@mommamillions posted a video of herself dancing to a popular South African song. The video added her own twist to the Bhebha trend. Watch the dance clip below:

Mzansi peeps applaud mom for dancing

People were happy to be honest about her Barcadi moves. Some admitted that they weren't even parents and even they couldn't do the dance.

Sevylicious remarked:

"Yaaaas ghel...Im a mom of four too and you just gave me hope."

Isaiahs mother said:

"Like a boss."

Robyn wrote:

"Someone commented on a similar video "they're evolving" and I can't stop thinking about that. But well done mom though!"

LeeMatsiliso commented:

"You killed it wena Khanyisile."

Miss Metaphysically Inclined wondered:

"Hayiiiibooooo! Killed it my vanilla sister."

Amapiano takes over South Africa by Storm

People like to see amazing dancers. Some online users applauded a kid who did the most on the dance floor.

“Groovist in the making”: Cute baby girl nails Bhebha dance challenge, SA stans

Briefly News previously reported that thanks to one adorable and enthusiastic baby girl, the trending Bhebha dance challenge can officially be closed.

A video posted on TikTok by Bongiwe Liyana Shange (@bongiweprincess1) shows the child getting up from the floor as she dances to the hit Bhebha by amapiano hitmakers, ShaunMusiq and Ftears.

The girl demonstrated the vibey dance with ease, great skill and just the right amount of attitude in the short clip that attracted tons of admiration online.

