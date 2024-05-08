A South African dad went viral on TikTok after he was captured shopping for baby essentials

The footage, shared by the mother of his child, showed him paying for various items for their kid

The sweet video was met with an outpouring of love and praise from Mzansi netizens

A dad left many TikTok viewers touched by how seriously he takes his role of being a father. Image: @londymkhize7

A South African won online praise and a huge stamp of approval after the mother of his child captured a video of him buying a trolly-full of baby items for their little one.

Dad splurges on baby goods

A father's ability to provide for his child is commendable because it demonstrates his commitment to their well-being.

Londeka Mkhize shared footage of her man at the till of a store as he paid for various baby essentials such as diapers, baby food, cereal and juice.

"I don't doubt that his child comes first before anything else," Londeka said in her post.

SA praises caring dad

The TikTok video gained a lot of traction online as netizens did not hold back expressing how proud they are of the man's commitment to ensuring his little one has all they need.

MaNzimase replied:

"Cha izinsizwa zikhona langaphandle. (There are real men out there.)"

zekhethelo❤️ said:

"Engabe mina lodoti enganikwa wona ngonaphi jesu. (I wonder what I did to deserve the useless man I got.)"

Simmy responded:

"Ey babusisiwe abanye abantu LA ngaphandle Ngyakbongel mama. (Ey some people are very blessed. Congratulations mama.)"

Sobhazana reacted:

"I-grocery enhle yomuntu ongabongi. Phambili, daddy. (Lovely groceries for a person who can't even say thank you. Well done, daddy.)"

Thabz said:

"Siyakubongela sisi ababaningi abenze nje. (Congratulations sisi, not many men do this.)"

mabongigumede450 said:

"Unenhlanhla umama wengane enobaba ongakhohlwa ukuthi uzele simbongela ♥️♥️♥️ (You're very lucky baby mama to have a baby daddy who doesn't forget that he has a child.)"

Thandeka____Princess wrote:

"Abantu abaziyo ukuthi bazele abangakhunjuzwa.(Men who know they have children and don't need to be reminded.)"

Father creates special 1st period experience for daughter

In another story, Briefly News reported that a kind and thoughtful father went viral for giving his daughter a heartfelt first-period experience.

The loving father, Sipho Marima, set the bar for other South African fathers too high when he went shopping for his daughter's menstruation items and a few other essentials she may need to make her first time a memorable experience. In the clip shared by Sipho_Marima on Twitter, the man is seen purchasing his daughter's menstruation items.

