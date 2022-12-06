A Mzansi father took to social media to share how he gave his daughter a unique first-time experience of boarding a plane at nine years old

Twitter user @moza_onassis also shared that he only got to experience boarding a plane at the age of 37

Many SA netizens couldn't help but respond with sweet and heartfelt messages to the adorable moment

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A South African dad determined to give his daughter the world spread warm feels across the TL recently.

A loving father gave his daughter a special first-time experience of boarding a plane at just nine years old. Image: @moza_onassis/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @moza_onassis took to the bluebird app to share a post about how he only got to experience boarding a plane at the age of 37 and was excited to give his daughter the experience at the tender age of nine.

"Boarded a plane ✈️ for the first time at age 37 and now I'm giving my daughter the experience at age 9," @moza_onassis wrote.

He also shared a cute photo of them on the plane. The precious daddy-daughter moment got peeps emotional as they responded with sweet comments for the dad, commending him on the loving gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@DragonLady_SA responded:

"How special. My first flight was at age 40."

@patricwanjiru replied:

"Never been on a plane.....not even in an airport ....my lungs are still working fine. I've not seen a plane close range.... it's always up there....and I breathe as usual!.... I'm not sure I'll get the opportunity to board one. I'm contented tho' cos we can't all get it all! Happy for you, man. Live the life more than you deserve and have your offspring have the life you could only have dreamt as a child yourself!"

@MelusiedStheh commented:

"Awesome."

@JoyTuramuhawe reacted:

"I want this for my kids ❤️."

@Kanyi_kaMthembu wrote:

"Unganqgangqa wena, love that u living ur truth and enjoying life nje ."

@Owomthetho said:

“Mna ndibheke ubuhle kutata nentombazana bethuna. I’m sure umama mhle naye. Beautiful memories❤️❤.”

Doting dad drives all night to make daughter's Grade R Graduation ceremony

In another story, Briefly News reported that it is always heartwarming to hear stories of parents going the extra mile for their little ones. A loving father drove throughout the night to surprise his baby girl at her Grade R graduation ceremony.

Twitter user @LMkonqo took to the bluebird app to share how he endured a long night on the road while maintaining constant contact with his child's mother.

"Umama wakhe kept on updating me that they're now on the way to the school not knowing that I was waiting for them on some ta-daaa!! Evidence of driving the whole night on the bumper," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News