A few of Mzansi's netizens had their cooler boxes ready after a gent celebrated moving into a new crib

@Psyfo_Malembe shared a snap of him and his new kitchen on the TLs, which inspired some questions from curious folks

South Africans were happy about the man's impressive achievement and said he picked a good place to live

An elated man couldn't keep his joy to himself and shared a snap of his new crib while showing off the kitchen in the process.

The man posted his kitchen, and the fridge caught a commenter's eye. Images: @Psyfo_Malembe/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Psyfo_Malembe is the gent who shared the snap showing that he still had some unpacking to do. The Twitter post also had someone asking what happened to his fridge, seeing that it was damaged at the bottom.

Happy and new beginnings

How @Psyfo_Malembe posted his snaps online has become a popular trend when showing off a new home. And who wouldn't be excited? The time is filled with a newfound sense of independence.

No more answering to another person because you would have officially become your own boss, with the responsibility of taking care of your house like an employee.

Nonetheless, peeps were tremendously happy for the dude. See the comments below:

@BontleMaile said:

"It's a nice place with a lovely landlord."

@Dipuo1026 asked:

"What happened to your fridge?"

@MbusoNkabz also asked:

"When is house warming?"

@m_yongz mentioned:

"Lol I can show you around the area I'm this side as well."

@STHEHMCHUNU85 commented:

"Wow, congrats, man. May u be safe and live in peace in your new house "

@innocent_mpofu said:

"Congratulations coming for house warming."

@Nyiketani12 mentioned:

"House warming this Saturday bring your own drinks "

@CuttieNtomby posted:

"Invite for house warming please."

Sweet Mzansi teen, 17, shares pictures with pride of his humble home where he lives alone: SA show love

In another story, Briefly News reported that child-headed households are not new in Mzansi. One 17-year-old boy took to a widely followed Facebook group with pictures of his humble home where he lives alone, which warmed hearts.

With poverty at an all-time high and many parents either abandoning their children or having to work far from home, many kids have to grow up a lot faster than others.

Source: Briefly News