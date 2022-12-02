South Africans had a field day with a shocking photo showing a tyre smashed through a windscreen online

The snap raised many questions as to how it happened if the driver was injured and if someone was out to get that person

Most people were concerned about the odd event but also shared hilarious comments and stories similar to the pic

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi didn't hold back the savage comments and hilarious roasts when they saw an odd pic of a tyre smashed through a truck's windshield.

Some peeps told stories of tyres flying in the air and missing other cars. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter, Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@VehicleTrackerz shared the snap and were also bewildered by it with a caption that wrote, "How on earth " and elicited similar comments from other South Africans. The Twitter post had some peeps convinced that someone had an enemy that was out to get them.

Unpredictable streets

South African streets are filled with strange events and potentially lethal encounters. Just a look at the @VehicleTrackerz account shows that many peculiar and dangerous things occur on Mzansi's streets quite often.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

What makes this picture stranger than most of the posts on the account is that there isn't any clear explanation without more context to the story.

This caused Mzansi to speculate on why it happened and to share hilarious responses. See the comments below:

@KeMariri said:

"He is wanted by the underground family... They have been asking for a party and are ignoring zhe..."

@BourerTheFunk mentioned:

"I've seen such happening, a tyre somehow got loose from another car and flew right across the freeway luckily no car was hit, but the way it was bouncing was astonishing."

@Sondlo_Mthizo posted:

@Fruit_Days commented:

"Wheel still looks clean, can't be coming from a moving vehicle..."

@SakkieSakkie2 said:

"I guess it came from oncoming traffic .one thing about a wheel, it will come out, run past the vehicle, hyper like a child that just ate 2 spoons of sugar. Always check your wheels."

@babybear990 shared:

@mo__builder mentioned:

"This one didn’t pray before leaving the house…‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

@MatabaneSenior said:

"You know, after 00:00, a tire can be as lightweight as Hula Hoop..."

Tito Mboweni shares how it took 5 men to help change a single punctured tyre, leaves SA shaking their heads

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that former South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had several netizens giving him the side eye after sharing his experience of a tyre puncture on a highway.

The retired politician posted photos on Twitter of the incident and disclosed that it took five grown men to help change his tyre on the roadside of the N1 South next to the Ranch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News