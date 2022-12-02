Former South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had Mzansi netizens amused by a recent tyre puncture ordeal

The madala posted images showing displaying how five men assisted him in changing the tyre of his car

Many amused users threw shade at the retired politician as they expressed disapproval at the unnecessary workforce

Former South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had several netizens giving him the side eye after sharing his experience of a tyre puncture on a highway.

Tito Mboweni had netizens shaking their heads after sharing he was assisted by 5 men to change his car tyre. Image: @tito_mboweni/Twitter

The retired politician posted photos on Twitter of the incident and disclosed that it took five grown men to help change his tyre on the roadside of the N1 South next to the Ranch.

"Today, after I experienced a tyre puncture, I observed that it takes five strong men to change a tyre. N1 South next to the Ranch. They were extremely friendly and helpful. Thanks to ZZ2 for sorting things out." Mboweni wrote in the post.

Several Mzansi peeps couldn't help but poke fun at the odd sight, as they pointed out that such a basic motor issue did not require so much manpower.

Other observant users noticed a bottle of Coca-Cola and Mboweni's favourite tinned food, Lucky Star, placed near the vehicle and cracked jokes that he always had the meal on hand.

@RivakBunce replied:

"Five men to change a tyre. That has the ANC government written all over it."

@SeanV2013 wrote:

"I would be embarrassed. 5 Men to do something that you should be able to do? Thats disgusting. Even my 15 year old daughter knows how to change a tyre. Or is it because you are just too dam lazy to do it yourself?"

@nc_rikhotso2 responded:

"I like your car he kokwan Mboweni. I'm sure it's a V8."

@MaweC3 said:

"I change a tyre alone. Was the first thing I learnt before I could even drive. U just need to have a jack, a spanner and a spare wheel. Unless u wanted to feed those guys some Lucky Star lol."

@NdivhuwoBarnes remarked:

"No sir, just one man is enough to change a wheel."

@uLoyiso_ replied:

"Ndibone kwa ulale ngathi usi sniper when changing a tyer ngasho ngathi weleleee."

