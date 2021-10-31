A Johannesburg Metro Police Department cop has drawn the attention of the local online community

The unidentified officer was pictured assisting a damsel in distress to change a tyre on her car

Not disappointingly, Mzansi social media users had colourful reactions to the viral post

In an act that may well have won him the hearts of Saffas on social media, pictures of a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer helping a woman stranded on the side of the road with a tyre change have cropped up.

Heading online to sing the unidentified cop's praises, @KingDon_za shared several images that show the officer on his haunches, while using a hydraulic jack to lift the woman's car.

An unknown cop seen helping a woman change her tyre was the butt of Mzansi's joke on Twitter. Image: @KingDon_za.

"We still got good men with great loving hearts out there ladies," the caption read as a nod to the do-gooder traffic cop.

The reactions to the tweet, which attracted nearly 3 500 likes, bordered on funny and pessimistic, despite the civic duty on display.

Saffas take shots at unsuspecting cop

Briefly News headed to the comments strip to bring readers some of the standout reactions to the post.

@zizie900 wrote:

"Net nje it’s lady. If a guy had a burst tire on the side of a busy road. Nobody will stop."

@SitholeRaymond said:

"He is going to ask for her number when he is done."

@neo_thoriso added:

"Clearly this man was early on the way to work."

@Monondee suggested:

"What if o batla Marago."

@_magakwe_ offered:

"What's with the cushion on those knees, real men don't do that...smh!Face with rolling eyes."

Mzansi praises Jozi metro cop for helping mom deliver a healthy baby

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a JMPD officer, Lebepe Evans, was a hit on social media after he helped a woman deliver a healthy baby girl.

The off-duty officer’s generous deed was posted by Shireen Ebrahim on Facebook and says the proud guy was kind enough to help the lady.

Ebrahim posted the inspiring story on the #ImStaying page and heaped praise on the police officer, saying Evans helped the woman at Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.

The social media account holder also suggested that the little baby should be named after the policeman simply because of his heroic deeds.

The post read:

"The woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl and they were later taken to the hospital.

"People suggested that the baby should be named Brianna, because she was born at Bree Street and I suggest that she should be named Eva, from Evans."

