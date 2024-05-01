A young lady plugged social media users with products to clear up one's skin, and peeps loved it

In the TikTok video, the stunner unveiled three products and detailed how one can make use of the items

The online community loved the woman's plug as they flocked to the comments section to thank her

A young lady dished out an ultimate plug in a video that is making rounds on social media and netizens loved it.

A lady shared top products for clearing skin in a TikTok video. Image: @iammotshwanetsi_m

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with products she used to clear her skin

TikTok user @iammotshwanetsi_m shared how she cleared her skin with specific products. The lady first showed off how her face looked before using the products, and her face had many dark spots.

@iammotshwanetsi_m said in her TikTok caption that the product was a serum for dark spots, uneven skin tone, discolouration, and hyperpigmentation. In her video, she unveiled the first product, Skin Functional Oil Based, with Vitamin A.

The young lady explained in her clip that when using the Skin Functional Oil based with vitamin A, one should only use it in the evening for the first, second, and third week. She went on to showcase the second product, Skin Functional Blemish Corrector.

@iammotshwanetsi_m said the Skin Functional Blemish Corrector can be used with vitamin C in the morning. She also expressed that it can be used twice in the morning and evening if one is experiencing a "break out."

She unveiled the final product, the Skin Functional Vitamin C, which could be used in the morning only, she stated.

Take a look at the products below:

People love the woman's plug

Online users appreciated the lady's plug as they took to her comments section to express their thoughts, and others inquired for more information.

Elias pankie asked:

"Can I use that on the body yoooh m suffering with pimples on my shoulders. I tried all medications, but they go and come back."

Ego M gushed over the products, saying:

"One thing about skin functional serums: THEY WORK!"

Lung.ile added:

"After how long did you start to see a difference?"

Nandi_M said:

"I booked my appointment; thanks for the plug sis."

Vukile Ngema716 commented:

"Retinol is definitely that girl."

Kenosis_Beauty_Institute said:

"Yass."

South African woman shares skincare hacks on TikTok

In another similar story, Briefly News reported that a woman in Mzansi shared with her viewers a skincare hack that improved her life and brought back her confidence.

A TikTok video posted by @mourenmathopa19 shows the young lady sitting on a chair while unveiling the patches on her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News