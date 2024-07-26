The Real Housewives Of Durban star Nonku Williams is a proud mother as her baby boy celebrated a milestone

The reality TV star shared a cute video of her kids surprising her son Phendulile with a birthday cake

The sweet Instagram video had people in their feelings in her comments section, and they congratulated Nonku

Durban businesswoman and reality TV star Nonku Williams marked a milestone in her son's life, and she is extremely proud of him. The star posted a cute video online of her family making Phendulile's day a special one.

'RHOD' star Nonku Williams' son Phendulile turned seven years old. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams pens loving note to her son

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Nonku Williams is over the moon as her son Phendulile turns seven years old. On her Instagram page, Nonku Williams shared a video of her kids surprising Phendulile with a birthday cake as they sang him a happy birthday.

"My heart. You beat all the odds by the mere fact of your birth. Hence, I named you Phendulile. God has continued answering every prayer," Nonku wrote, adding, "I’m so honoured to be your mommy. Can’t believe you’re 7!"

In her caption, Nonku also added a bible quote from Numbers 6:23.

Fans wish Phendulile a happy birthday

The sweet video garnered positive reactions from fans who congratulated Nonku for her wonderful parenting skills.

mrs.jojo.robinson wished:

"Happy birthday, My big boy. Aunt Jo can't wait to give you a big hug tomorrow."

mamakhanya1 added:

"He shares a birthday with my son. Happy birthday to him."

beverley__steyn added:

"Happy birthday big guy."

nandidube added:

"I love this tradition at your house. Happy birthday boy."

enhle.mthembu shared:

"Just love how you love your kids. May the boy grow older and be blessed."

jacintangobese replied:

"Happy Birthday Young Prince. Many many blessings over your life. May God be with you always."

Nonku gushes over son starting grade 1

In a previous report from Briefly News, Real Housewives of Durban cast member Nonku Williams recently celebrated her son starting Primary School.

The star shared multiple pictures of her son, who just started grade 1 at school. Many netizens flooded her comment section with sweet and heartfelt messages.

