The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams shared a sweet video of her son's 6th birthday

The proud mama penned a love letter to her youngest detailing the journey of his birth

Her fans showered the young man, Phendulile, with beautiful birthday wishes

Nonku Williams is one happy mom as she marks her youngest child, Phendulile's sixth birthday.

‘The Real Housewife of Durban’ star, Nonku Williams, is celebrating her youngest, Phendulile's 6th birthday. Images: @nonku_williams

Nonku Williams celebrates Phendulile's 6th birthday

The self-claimed pastor wrote a letter to her child on Instagram, attaching it to a video.

She shared some details of her failed IVF attempts to conceive her youngest. She regards him as an answered prayer, hence the isiZulu name, Phendulile, which means answered.

This is what she said:

"I will never forget their words 'Your eggs are rotten, therefore even if you do conceive you would not be able to carry full term or if you do then your child would be a special case, boy were they wrong!

"Today not only do I celebrate you… I love you my Royal Prince, now and forever Happy birthday my angel."

Read the complete note in this post:

Social media reacts to Nonku's birthday note for Phendulile's 6th birthday

Fans of the diva housewife responded to her post, wishing the young lad a happy birthday:

@lindah_majola said:

"Happy Birthday to the most handsome and sweetest boy. He is blessed to have a mom that loves & cares for him so much."

@londie_london_official was moved:

"So touching!"

@nomceboshabane22 was taken aback:

"Wow, I'm so touched by your story, God is indeed faithful if you believe."

@mrs.jojo.robinson commented:

"Happy birthday my sweet boy."

@headmaster2jhb suggested:

"Happy birthday handsome little young man, I think he didn't get out of bed because he couldn't believe the day has come for prezzies."

@glen_ngwazi said:

"Happy birthday big boy."

@sandra.kab.3 commented:

"Great testimony! Happy birthday to your baby."

@sibu_phoswa was moved:

"So heartwarming. God is always good Ms Nonks, Happy birthday to him."

