Baby Sbahle Mzizi is quickly growing up as she turns six, and her mother Ntando Duma organised her a pretty birthday party

The international award winner looked pretty in pink at her expensively designer-styled event

Birthday wishes poured in from celebrities for the meme queen, and her father wrote her an emotional note

Ntando Duma's baby girl Sbahle Mzizi turned six on Wednesday, 28 June, and the happy mom was sure to grant her birthday wishes.

Ntando Duma threw her daughter Sbahle Mzizi a birthday "party of her dreams". Images: Ntando Duma Mthombeni, Sbahle Lisakhanya Mzizi

A party fit for a perfect princess

Ntando took to her Instagram post that she just decided to throw her daughter the party of her dreams.

The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award Winner styled her hair and wore a pretty lounger set that matched the party theme, which Nono Events designed. The post mentions that the guests ate a cake prepared by Chef Nzunza.

Birthday wishes poured in for Sbahle from celebville:

@somizi said:

"My first female president."

@simzngema sent her love:

"Happy birthday nana Mamkhulu❤️"

@tshepivundla wished her well:

"Happy Birthday to your amazing, smart kind, Well mannered & loving Princess. I hope she’s had the best day. Many more to her. Well done Mama ✨"

@thandymatlaila is smitten by Sbahle:

"Look at her being a big sis in Frame 7 Happy birthday Ms President "

@tdkmacassette said:

"Happiest birthday angel❤️❤️"

@djhappygalsa sent her wishes:

"Ohhhh my Princess ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday my nana ❤️❤️ @sbahlemzizi"

Sbahle's dad sends his baby girl a sweet message

Sbahle's dad, Junior De Rocka who was not present at the celebrations, took time to pen her a birthday letter on his Instagram, promising to always be there for her, Fakaza News reported:

"You are my joy, my little star, and I’m filled with so much love for you. Watching you grow and learn brings me immense happiness every day.”

Enhle Mbali celebrates Asantè's 8th birthday

In a recent entertainment story by Briefly News, another celebrity mom celebrated her child's birthday in his father's absence.

Enhle Mbali threw Asantè a small birthday party which she said was magical. The sweet gesture won the hearts of Mzansi, with many relating to the emotional circumstances.

