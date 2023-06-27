Enhle Mbali's youngest, Asantè has turned 8 and his mom took the small celebrations to her Instagram post

She said that the private party was still magical despite the family affair being a day late

Asantè was granted a year-long birthday wish by his mama, with a matching cake to seal the deal

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa celebrated her son Asantè's belated birthday on Monday, June 26.

Enhle Mbali is celebrating Asantè's belated 8th birthday with a 'Rocket League'-themed cake. Images: Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

Source: Instagram

She said in the sweet post that although it was a day late, granting him his birthday wish was magical.

The excited mom celebrates with her boys

In the Instagram video below, Enhle Mbali sings for her baby. Asantè is then seen rolling on the floor with excitement. The young boy opened the gift to find a controller his mom says he has been asking for since last year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Asantè turns 8

This will be the third birthday her youngest had to celebrate without his father Black Coffee, but Enhle made sure to make his day extra special by adding a Rocket League-themed cake to compliment the controller.

The cake was a step up from his Super Mario-themed birthday cake when he turned six which got these comments:

@areteofhair shared a sweet message:

"Happy Birthday to a VERY happy-looking young man "

@muakatshimpi said:

"Happy birthday to our cute baby boy."

@maleborams_maimela complimented:

"Beautiful Happy birthday big boy."

@dee_super_star saw a dopleganger:

"He looks like you ke kodwa."

@zanindaba brought sweets to the celebration:

"♥️"

In 2021, the estranged parents celebrated Asantè's birthday separately with different-themed cakes, The Citizen reported.

Enhle Mbali fills her heart with forgiveness

In a separate Briefly News entertainment report, the actress wrote a touching note encouraging the importance of forgiveness.

She jotted the letter on her Instagram account, saying people should open their hearts to forgive and forget. The note follows her highly-publicised break-up with her estranged world-renowned husband, Black Coffee.

She further advised her followers to do some deep introspection and then release themselves from anything that binds their spirit and mind:

"Forgiveness is the ultimate mark of strength. Forgive everyone including yourself."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News