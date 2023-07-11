Cardi B, Offset Mark Kulture’s 5th Birthday with Sweet Instagram Pictures and Videos
- American rapper Cardi B is celebrating her daughter, Kulture's fifth birthday
- The emotional mommy took to her Instagram to wish her grown baby a good week
- She, along with her rapper husband, Offset, took similar posts to their pages to wish their girl happy returns
US rapper Cardi B's baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus, is growing a year older on 11 July, and her mom feels emotional about it.
Cardi B celebrates daughter Kulture's 5th birthday
The sultry Bodak Yellow rapper took to her Instagram page to post a series of pictures and a video of the young lady in a pretty pink tutu outfit, HotNewHipHop said.
In the last frames of the post is a video of her running to her father, rapper Offset who is holding up a piece of cake with a single candle while the rest of the family sings a birthday song to her.
She captioned the post with an emotional message to Kulture:
"My baby is five. Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more. Light lil turn-up today till the weekend."
Her fans and followers responded to her post:
@zenandemfenyana said:
"Happy Birthday baby."
@yu.dnt.nomi praised Cardi:
"Cardi wins the baby award hands down. She has got the cutest baby in the world."
@spotify went down in time:
"Time flies HBD Kulture!"
@itsaflashback said:
"She's such a daddy's girl."
@iamtanishathomas complimented her:
"Her Smile! Hbd Princess."
@maxlynn_rose was swooning:
"That last video! nothing like that pure genuine happiness from our little humans! Makes it all worth it! Happy birthday, beautiful."
Offset writes Kulture a sweet birthday message
Kulture's dad, Offset, also took to Instagram to wish his princess a beautiful year ahead.
The Ric Flair Drip hitmaker penned a heartfelt message to the pretty girl:
"Happy birthday @kulturekiari your such a great daughter you make me smile every time I lay eyes on you.
Nadia Nakai wishes Kairo a happy birthday
