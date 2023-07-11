Global site navigation

Cardi B, Offset Mark Kulture’s 5th Birthday with Sweet Instagram Pictures and Videos
Celebrities

Cardi B, Offset Mark Kulture’s 5th Birthday with Sweet Instagram Pictures and Videos

by  Molebogeng Seemela
  • American rapper Cardi B is celebrating her daughter, Kulture's fifth birthday
  • The emotional mommy took to her Instagram to wish her grown baby a good week
  • She, along with her rapper husband, Offset, took similar posts to their pages to wish their girl happy returns

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

US rapper Cardi B's baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus, is growing a year older on 11 July, and her mom feels emotional about it.

Cardi B is wishing her daughter a happy birthday.
Cardi B took to Instagram to wish her daughter Kulture a happy 5th birthday. Images: @kulturekiari, @iamcardib
Source: Instagram

Cardi B celebrates daughter Kulture's 5th birthday

The sultry Bodak Yellow rapper took to her Instagram page to post a series of pictures and a video of the young lady in a pretty pink tutu outfit, HotNewHipHop said.

In the last frames of the post is a video of her running to her father, rapper Offset who is holding up a piece of cake with a single candle while the rest of the family sings a birthday song to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She captioned the post with an emotional message to Kulture:

"My baby is five. Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more. Light lil turn-up today till the weekend."

Her fans and followers responded to her post:

@zenandemfenyana said:

"Happy Birthday baby."

@yu.dnt.nomi praised Cardi:

"Cardi wins the baby award hands down. She has got the cutest baby in the world."

@spotify went down in time:

"Time flies HBD Kulture!"

@itsaflashback said:

"She's such a daddy's girl."

@iamtanishathomas complimented her:

"Her Smile! Hbd Princess."

@maxlynn_rose was swooning:

"That last video! nothing like that pure genuine happiness from our little humans! Makes it all worth it! Happy birthday, beautiful."

Offset writes Kulture a sweet birthday message

Kulture's dad, Offset, also took to Instagram to wish his princess a beautiful year ahead.

The Ric Flair Drip hitmaker penned a heartfelt message to the pretty girl:

"Happy birthday @kulturekiari your such a great daughter you make me smile every time I lay eyes on you.

Nadia Nakai wishes Kairo a happy birthday

In a separate story on Briefly News, rapper Nadia Nakai wished Kairo Forbes a happy birthday in a sweet post.

This is Kairo's first birthday without her father, AKA, who was murdered in February. Bragga's sweet post received a nod from netizens who acknowledged the bond the two shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel