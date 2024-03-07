President Cyril Ramaphosa gave credit to the African National Congress (ANC) government for Amapiano's global success

Ramaphosa lauded the young artists who are making waves in the genre and said they are trying to teach him the dance moves

South Africans were in disbelief over this statement, with many pointing out other pressing issues the government should focus on

The prominence of Amapiano and the people behind it has always been up for debate. It seems as though President Cyril Ramaphosa has different views on who made Amapiano a global genre.

President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed that the ANC played a huge hand in Amapiano's success. Image: Gallo Images

President Ramaphosa says ANC is to thank for Amapiano

Speaking at a recent event, the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, credited the African National Congress (ANC) government for the global success the Amapiano music genre is gaining.

President Ramaphosa spoke highly of the young artists who are changing the game within the genre. He also mentioned how some are teaching him the dance moves. In the video shared by Instagram page The Hype Collector, Ramaphosa said:

“Today, people in New York, Lagos, and Nigeria are dancing to Amapiano because of the doors opened by this ANC government. Young people are excelling in Amapiano, and they are trying to teach me to dance to Amapiano.”

The president previously trended for attempting to do the Water Challenge created by Tyla.

Mzansi in disbelief over Ramaphosa's views

Mzansi could not believe that the President would make such a statement. Some netizens highlighted other pressing issues that the government should prioritize.

darion4k:

"But when Amapiano artists struggled to get visas for international bookings, the entire government was quiet!!! They actually don’t care about Amapiano, arts and entertainment in general. They only care about sports."

andile_sfis:

"The only President that can lie with a straight face."

bruce_neptune:

"Lies : 68 %, Unemployment : 32 %."

injalo_lento_rsa:

"Julius Malema is the only person who supported Amapiano Artists."

tbo_za:

"He’s talking about the wrong piano."

misst_prmanager:

"He doesn't have the right to make such statements when they neglect artists like this. During COVID 19, they were left to fend for themselves, becoming the subject of mockery on Twitter. Trolls even mocked them by saying they should survive on the 350 SASSA grant. The music industry's success is owed to artists and social media. It's time for Mr. President to listen and reflect."

