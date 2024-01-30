ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the ruling party to discuss permanent income grants for the unemployed

Ramaphosa highlighted the ANC's success in addressing poverty by mentioning that 28 million people depend on social grants

South Africans believe the solution to unemployment is job creation and not a handout from the government

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the ANC NEC regarding a permanent income grant.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has suggested a groundbreaking move for the party. He proposed the consideration of a permanent income grant for the unemployed.

Ramaphosa acknowledged fiscal constraints and emphasised the urgency of finding sustainable solutions.

Poverty tackling achievement

According to TimesLIVE, in a statement released on 8 January, Ramaphosa boasted about one of the party's achievements in combating poverty.

He said with 28 million people relying on social grants, it is evident that they play a vital role as an income source for over 50.2% of families.

Continued discussions by NEC

Ramaphosa encouraged the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) to continue discussing various interventions to tackle poverty effectively.

SA discuss income grant

The proposal of a permanent income grant did not land with many South Africans. Many are desperate for work opportunities so they can be active members of the economy.

Glynnis Rolfe said:

"This is not the solution. Get South Africans working by creating jobs. Why must taxpayers always fund these schemes that encourage lazy people?"

Rodney Beresford stated:

"Buying votes."

Teboho Castillo Makena posted:

"Create more jobs, not amaR350 and open more centres to teach our youth skills."

Shane Pretorius mentioned:

"Grants will never fix the unemployment issue. It keeps you unemployed and makes you think you earn money but in reality, no one can live off of a grant."

Dick Mokwena added:

"South African people need jobs, not RDP and 350. Ramaphosa and his ANC must go."

Jacques Z Swanepoel commented:

"ANC is really desperate neh. Everything will now be investigated and promised."

SA's unemployment rate has increased to 32.9%

In a related article, Briefly News reported that young people in South Africa continue to struggle to find jobs.

The latest Statistic SA’s quarterly labour force survey indicates that the unemployment rate has increased by 0.2% in the first quarter.

