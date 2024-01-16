28 million South African citizens, making up 47% of the population, rely on social grants

Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of the ANC, proudly states that 47% of South Africans are beneficiaries of social grants. Image: Gallo Image

Approximately 28 million South African citizens, constituting 47% of the population, depend on social grants.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded the governing party's commitment to address poverty directly.

According to SowetanLIVE, Ramaphosa pointed to the monthly R350 social relief of distress grant, introduced by the government in 2020 and received by about 10 million people. Additionally, other social grants, such as old age pensions and child support grants, benefit approximately 18 million people.

Tackling poverty in SA

Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the ANC's dual approach to tackling poverty:

"Firstly, through the social wage, involving various social and economic interventions, and secondly, through direct transfers to households in the form of social grants."

This year, South Africans will participate in elections to choose national and provincial governments.

As part of his campaign, Ramaphosa warned a week ago that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and social grants might vanish if the ruling party loses power. Criticism ensued, accusing him of employing scare tactics for electioneering purposes.

Mzansi is not fazed by the statement made

Michelle Schou noted:

"That is really nothing to be proud of. It shows what a disaster this country is with only 6 million taxpayers trying to support 50 million people. The government has failed in every way."

Mark Wren expressed:

"Nothing to be proud of, in fact, it's actually disgraceful. What will this party of incompetence and corruption do, once they run out of other people's money to spend?"

Thabo Buthani stated:

"That's a disaster because there are no jobs. It's an indictment on the ruling party."

Mabizana Mabizana Phaswana mentioned:

"And does the ANC President find this normal?"

Ramaphosa's January 8th speech highlights ANC accomplishments in 30 years

In other news, Briefly News reported that Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the January 8th statement and was optimistic about the ANC. The President explained how, in the last 30 years, the ANC has only bettered people's lives.

Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted that in 199,9 2.5 million people had access to social relief.

