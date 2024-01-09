President Cyril Ramaphosa cautions that the nation could deteriorate if the ANC loses control

Ramaphosa emphasises that South Africans can only preserve benefits from grants and financial aid schemes under ANC leadership.

NSFAS aids 1.3 million students yearly, with 47% of South Africans relying on monthly social grants

Cyril Ramaphosa states that without NSFAS, the future of the country is at Risk if ANC is not in power. Image: Bloomberg

As the election day approaches, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa warns that the country might worsen if the ANC loses power. Speaking in Mbombela, he emphasised the potential consequences, stating that crucial programs like the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and social grants could be eliminated if the ANC fails to secure the majority vote.

"Our policies prioritise the welfare of the underprivileged. I am not aware of any other country on the continent that has dedicated itself to providing grants to 18 million individuals, encompassing both the young and old, along with an extra 10 million recipients receiving grants of R350."

According to EWN, The National Student Financial Aid Scheme supports approximately 1.3 million students annually, while studies indicate that 47% of South Africans depend on monthly social grants.

Ramaphosa asserts that the sole means for South Africans to retain benefits from grants and financial aid schemes is under an ANC-led government.

Mzansi does not believe the ANC

Letlotlo Aaron Thabo Maupa says:

"As if we do care."

Johanneskudumela Shai noted;

"We want to remove corrupt ANC from power."

Cedric Segal mentionned:

"Don't tell voters what will happen if you lose."

Hadley Goliath expressed:

"The ANC is becoming very desperate now."

Anton Samuels stated:

"ANC new definition of freedom. Everything for free."

ANC's January 8 focus: Corruption, crime, and load shedding

According to EWN, Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula emphasised that the upcoming January 8 statement will center on addressing crime, corruption, and the persistent electricity crisis.

While Mbalula asserts that the ANC has fulfilled numerous past promises, President Ramaphosa is expected to revisit last year's priorities, acknowledging insufficient progress in addressing the numerous challenges confronting both the nation and the party.

