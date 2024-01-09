The African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the ANC is not going to be removed from power

Ramaphoss revealed that those who believe the ANC would lose power are dreaming

South Africans held his confidence in suspicion, accusing the party of planning to rig the elections

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered policy changes and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Cyril Ramaphosa's confidence that the ANC would win upset South Africans. Images: Roberta Ciuccio/AFP via Getty Images and Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

South African and the African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa is confident that the ANC will win the elections. Ramaphosa remarked that the idea that the ANC could be removed from the government is a dream. South Africans believe the ANC might rig the elections to win the 2024 General Elections.

Ramaphosa confident ANC would win

Ramaphosa spoke during the ruling party’s 112th celebration on 8 January in Mpumalanga. Cupcake spoke confidently about the African National Congress winning the next elections. According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa said that anyone who believed the ANC could be removed from power was dreaming. He said this was because the ANC is written in the people's hearts and has been through ups and downs in the country.

Ramaphosa believes that the ANC is in the best position to unite the country and mocked other political parties. He called them Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck organisations and doubted that any one of these parties would be able to unite the country. He asserted that the ruling party was not scared of other political parties.

Mzansi suspects Ramaphosa will rig the elections

South Africans on Facebook suspect that the ANC might rig the elections. They also believed that people would eventually vote for the ANC.

Selena Govender remarked:

“I wonder how he is so confident with all his failures. Zuma said something about how the IEC counts votes.”

Kabelo Mangena said:

“Zuma knows the ANC strategy on how to groom the IEC to increase false votes for the ANC, and he’s gonna end it soon.”

Themba Michaels was sarcastic:

“Rig those votes with SADTU members. That’s what you always do.”

Mpho Malope said:

“A sign that they are going to rig elections.”

Tharsu Naicker wrote:

“I think people will still vote for the ANC. They will scrape through in the elections.”

ANC needs more time: Ramaphosa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the ANC needed more time to change the country’s fortunes.

Ramaphosa spoke during the ruling party’s 112th birthday anniversary. Ramaphosa compared the country’s growth process to China and said that since China set a 100-year plan for changing the country, it stands to reason that the ANc must be given more time.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News