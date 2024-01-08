Today marks the 112th anniversary of the African National Congress

Established in 1972, this yearly tradition unveils the party's agenda for the upcoming year

Cyril Ramaphosa will lead party officials and NEC members in a cake-cutting ceremony at Mbombela Stadium, followed by a luncheon with veterans later in the day

The ANC will hold its 112th-anniversary celebrations in Mpumalanga. Image: Michelle Spatari

Source: Getty Images

Today commemorates the 112th anniversary of the African National Congress (ANC).

To kick off the day, President Cyril Ramaphosa will honour party veteran Enos Mabuza with a morning wreath-laying ceremony at his grave in Mpumalanga.

Subsequently, the President will guide party officials and NEC members in a cake-cutting ceremony at the Mbombela Stadium, followed by a late-day luncheon with veterans.

The ANC's annual birthday festivities will culminate with the delivery of the January 8 statement by the party President.

Initiated in 1972, this annual tradition reveals the party's action plan for the year. President Cyril Ramaphosa will present the NEC statement, given that January 8 falls on a workday.

Leading up to the festivities, all ANC NEC members, under the guidance of their President, are engaging with various communities in Mpumalanga.

Notably, the ANC commemorates its birthday this year under unique circumstances—having expelled former Secretary-General Ace Magashule and with former President Jacob Zuma, reportedly distancing himself from the party to support another.

Mzansi votes for change

Frank Gool noted:

"If we come together and vote them out this year it will be their last birthday celebration."

Johanneskudumela Shai expressed disappointment:

"112 years of corruption."

Mabhalakophe Soil mentioned:

"Deteriorating government."

Thomas Msuthu says:

"EFF is the future."

Mashatile urges prayers to defend ANC against Numerous adversaries

According to EWN, ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for prayers for the party as it faces challenges in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections. Leading an ANC delegation, Mashatile visited various churches in Mpumalanga, emphasising the need for spiritual support to overcome adversaries. He assured the congregations that the ANC, rooted in faith, will endure.

Jacob Zuma warns of ANC corruption and political killings in Pietermaritzburg speech

Previously, Briefly News reported that a gathering in Pietermaritzburg honouring Moses Mabhida and ex-President Jacob Zuma voiced apprehension regarding the rising corruption and political violence within the ANC. He reaffirmed his backing for the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party as a protective measure against internal elements aiming to undermine the ANC.

Zuma highlighted the pressing issue of money's sway within the ANC, emphasising the need for urgent attention to address this influential force.

Source: Briefly News