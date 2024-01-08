A video circulating on social media suggests that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in good health

The ANC disclosed that President Ramaphosa was excused from weekend engagements in Mbombela due to an unspecified emergency

The news of this emergency has sparked rumours and speculations. Some propose that the president is unwell, while others connect his absence to an emergency meeting related to the rise of the MK Party

President Cyril Ramaphosa refutes claims of ICU admission. Image: Izusek

A video making the rounds on social media indicated that President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing well.

"The reports about my illness and being in ICU are greatly exaggerated; I'm in excellent health and did not experience any health issues, nor did I collapse."

Mzansi reacts differently

Social media users found it amusing by the allegations made against Ramaphosa's health.

President Ramaphosa well and at home, confirms spokesperson

President Cyril Ramaphosa's non-participation in certain ANC activities in Mbombela, where the party is gearing up for its upcoming January 8 statement, has sparked speculation.

According to IOL, the ANC revealed that Ramaphosa was excused from weekend activities in Mbombela due to an undisclosed emergency.

The ANC disclosed that Deputy President Paul Mashatile will stand in for Ramaphosa as he addresses the emergency at hand.

Reports of this emergency have fueled rumours and speculations, with some suggesting the president's illness and others linking his absence to an emergency meeting regarding the emergence of the MK Party, currently conducting election campaigns nationwide.

Ramaphosa urges patience, says ANC needs more time

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa of the African National Congress asserted that the ruling party requires additional time for the transformation of South Africa into a prosperous society.

In his address, Ramaphosa indirectly criticised the newly formed MK party, drawing comparisons between South Africa's progress and that of China. However, his speech garnered disapproval from netizens who expressed dissatisfaction with a thumbs down.

