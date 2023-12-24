Deputy President Paul Mashatile dropped a video of a Christmas message to South Africans

Mashatile said the holiday season is an opportunity for unity and families to spend time together

He also highlighted that the government should do more in terms of service delivery in the country

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered a festive message on Christmas Eve. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA - Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered a Christmas message. He encouraged unity and family time, emphasising the holiday season's ability to create lasting connections.

Improved service delivery

However, Mashatile acknowledged the need for improved service delivery in South Africa, a concern voiced by residents through various service delivery protests.

Mashatile admitted that the government should do more to deliver basic services to South Africans, reported SABCNews.

Despite these concerns, he pointed out positive strides in the country's quality of life. He said over the past few years, significant investments have been made in education, healthcare, housing, water, and sanitation.

"Over 82.4% of households now have access to piped water and electricity has increased to 94.7% of residents.”

Progress in education

The Deputy President highlights progress in education, with improved access to early childhood development and doubled secondary education rates.

Watch the video below:

@maguxenhla said:

"We still don't have water after billions of rands spent on Nandoni Project. We are spending another Christmas with no water."

@simplitate1 mentioned:

"Seeing the words 'Paul Mashatile' and 'deputy president' in the same sentence sends a chill down my spine."

@Goegab commented:

"Celebrating Jesus Christ without repentance is meaningless."

@colza91 tweeted:

"Looking forward to another year of stealing unreservedly. Merry Christmas fellow tenderpreneurs."

@usernamecls asked:

"Who is this deputy president yall talking about? Does South Africa have a deputy president? Like, since when?"

ANC protects Deputy President Paul Mashatile

In another article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) has run to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's defence as criticism is mounting over the N1 assault.

The eight Presidential Protection Services officers accused of assaulting motorists on the N1 highway earlier in July have been arrested and charged. Calls have also mounted for the deputy president to face the consequences of the incident.

