A South African woman took to social media to share a sneak peek of her life in New Zealand

In a video posted on TikTok, she reveals a clean and beautiful neighbourhood that looks picture perfect

Many Mzansi netizens responded to the video with surprise, as some pointed out how there were no potholes in sight

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A South African woman living in New Zealand left many peeps awestruck after sharing a video revealing the beautiful neighbourhood that she lives in.

A woman showed her beautiful New Zealand neighbourhood. Image: @lucreziajivan/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off stunning New Zealand suburb

In a video posted on TikTok, @lucreziajivan shows the picturesque suburb with neat houses and clean roads and environment. The area looks like something out of a movie.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Why do people migrate to New Zealand?

According to Migration Associates, New Zealand provides a safe and friendly environment for families, offers great career opportunities and the possibilities for exploration and travel. The high quality of life New Zealand offers is what draws immigrants from all over the world to the country, and New Zealander's pride themselves on welcoming newcomers.

It is also ranked one of the safest countries in the world, Go Abroad states.

South Africans react to the video

As to be expected, many Mzansi netizens were taken aback by the neat neighbourhood and responded with surprise to the video. While some compared the area to some Cape Town suburbs, others couldn't help but point out how there were no pot holes in sight.

rabbiewabbie, replied:

"There’s neighbourhoods that look like this in Western Cape I don’t know about the rest of SA however it is not safe to live in SA."

febs commented:

"Beautiful, no potholes, clean grass is short."

marchellhewu replied:

"I would love to live there ."

Jose Gameiro said:

"That looks like a $800 - $1000 rent a week neighborhood (if not more) very nice but rent over here in New Zealand is just over the rails."

HOPE commented:

" So neat and clean.....no pot holes."

lindaparrish4422 responded:

"Looks a lot like a suburb in Cape Town."

Twinitout said:

"Beautiful New Zealand, always clean, such an honour to live here."

Mzansi man living in the US says he doesn't like the taste of American food in funny video

In another story, Briefly News reported that One South African dad living abroad did not hesitate to share what he found disappointing about living in the United States.

Many South Africans are immigrating to the United States for job opportunities, better lifestyles, and emerging communities, Quora reports.

A video posted on TikTok shows the madala being interviewed by a young American man. The American asks where he is from and what he found most surprising about migrating abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News