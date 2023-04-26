A young woman from South Africa who relocated to New Zealand has social media users confused about where she actually comes from

Ari Eaga has an American accent, and netizens refuse to believe she is actually from our rainbow nation

Eaga was determined to prove her nationality by going into her grocery cupboard to show all the staples every South African household has

Young woman opens her pantry to prove she's from South Africa.Images:@AriEaga/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A South African woman in New Zealand has become a viral sensation on TikTok. The reason? People do not believe she is from South Africa due to her accent. However, she recently uploaded a video to prove her heritage to her followers by sharing traditional South African snacks and staples.

TikTokker sets out to prove she's South African

The woman who goes by the username @AriEaga set out to prove her heritage; many people have accused her of faking her accent and questioned her South African roots. The young lady shared a video showcasing her favourite South African staples. After showcasing the video, she said:

"Do you believe me now?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens prompt the young woman to speak Afrikaans

People across Mzansi prompted the young influencer to speak one of the country's languages to prove she was from SA.

Here are some of the comments:

@Alexisbender337 said:

"Speak Afrikaans"

Edward commented:

"You know you are lying if you didn't believe her after Chakalaka and Aromat."

Ciara Gomez said:

"Okay, you are, but why buy imported Nola? It’s the worst mayo."

NICKY commented:

"You sound like yourself, which is perfect. You're great."

@indasibeko696 said:

"No Carling Black label. I don't believe you."

White girl’s Zulu accent goes TikTok viral, Mzansi in stitches over confident cutie.

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a little white girl who spoke fluently in Zulu.

The young child went viral on TikTok because of her interesting English pronunciation.

People cracked jokes after seeing the blonde kid speak with a perfect Zulu cadence, which surprised many Netizens who cracked jokes about the video as they discussed how the kid was speaking in the clip.

Source: Briefly News