One woman made answering ignorant questions about Africa on her TikTok her brand

The lady went viral in one of her latest videos, where she told someone where South Africa and Africa are situated

People were in stitches as the lady put on a convincing show while giving out some bogus facts

A woman on TikTok makes content out of people's random questions about Africa. The creator always responds if people pose outdated questions about Africa's location.

A lady on TikTok made a video explaining where Africa and South Africa are located. Image: @charityekezie

Netizens were in tears as they watched the lady pretend to be serious while making wild claims. People were so amused the video got thousands of likes.

TikTokker makes sarcastic video about African and South Africa

A video on TikTok by @charityekezie shows her answering a person who asking if Africa is in South Africa. The lady made a video where she says they are correct because Africa is a street in South Africa. Watch the video below:

Online users crack up over woman perpetuating African myths

TikTok users love funny creators, and people loved seeing the young woman's video. Netizens were in the comments amused as they knew she was joking.

Siananigans84 commented:

"How do you keep a straight face?"

Samantha K commented:

"How many streets over is Wakanda?"

Ranbowbrite commented:

"You’re the best."

Pam commented:

"The lady behind yous face."

jeankendeck commented:

"I pass South Africa street every day on my way to work, it's right opposite Nigeria Avenue even can't miss it."

