One man created a hilarious skit on TikTok about a common scenario at South African garage stations

The funny creator dressed up and got into character to act out what it's like to go shopping at an Engen garage station

People could not stop raving about the video as the creator nailed the uniquely South African experience

A man showed people what going to an Engen garage is like. The man created a video where he acted like one of the employees at the petrol station.

A man recreated the South African experience of visiting an Engen garage. Image: TikTok/@kevinfraserofficial

Many people thought the man's video was funny and commented on their ideas of other things he should have done to be a typical Engen teller.

Engen employees get amazing reviews from South Africans

A comedy TikTokker @kevinfraserofficial made a video of what it is like to shop at Engen garage. The man in the video completely nailed the mannerisms and habits of the employees.

South Africans amused by Engen garage video

Many people thought the man nailed his impersonation of Engen workers. Mzansi peeps love comedy videos, and many commented to let him know that his skit was a hit.

@naqeebmunshi2.0 commented:

"They are always dressed like its winter even in 35 degrees."

@ola_its_me_again commented:

"You forgot the part where they help the petrol attendant mid ring up and you just stand there waiting."

@shibaonthewebs commented:

"Not the sniff, I’m finished."

@chrisnawol commented:

"And their always mad when you don’t take the special."

@andreatruter commented:

"Never seen something so accurate in my life."

@faaizaeatsandlifts commented:

"Especially that two for one."

@avo_maki commented:

"How this is transporting me to the petrol station right now?"

@mrgeneralaids: commented:

"Makes me feel right at home as a South African."

